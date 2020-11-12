Concerns over decaying bodies in Enugu forests

The nationwide protests against police brutality, otherwise known as #EndSARS, may have come and gone, but the dust is yet to settle at Enugu. The air in some neighbouhoods of Enugu has literally been polluted by the pungent odour oozing out of the putrifying remains of youths said to have been discovered in some valleys, gullies and forests around Enugu metropolis. KEN OFOMA reports

It would be recalled that for 12 days, the #EndSARS protests in Enugu State had been peaceful until October 20, 2020, when Nigerian soldiers allegedly killed protesters at Lekki tollgate, Lagos. Right from the next day, October 21, 2020, the peaceful protest in Enugu turned violent, apparently in solidarity with the protesters in Lagos.

Enugu, the state capital was practically turned upside down as the protests, apparently hijacked by other elements turned bloody with wanton destruction of lives and property. It would be difficult to come up with the exact number of lives lost. What is clear and confirmed then with regard to human lives was that two policemen were killed, according to the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdurrahman. But he was silent on the number of civilians lost. But unconfirmed sources then put the figure of civilians lost to eight.

But two Sunday ago, the bubble burst as fiery Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, openly alleged that bodies of #EndSARS protesters killed by security agents and their bodies thrown into the Onyeama valleys were discovered.

Mbaka spoke while ministering at the Adoration Arena, in Emene, Enugu. He also took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country, demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, who had also caused Nigerians so much pain.

Mbaka, also alleged that many youths were being detained in various prisons across the country, declaring that it was rather Nigerian leaders that should be in such custody, “and not those Biafra boys.

They should not touch any of those Biafra boys o,” he stressed. He, however, clarified that his message was not targeted at any particular government or individual but bad governance in general, adding, “this is not about #EndSARS or IPOB. Nobody is fighting any government. We are fighting bad governance.

“This country can never be the same again!” Mbaka preceded the homily with a popular Igbo funeral lyrics, Ozoemena, which means ‘Never Again’ in English, began. “Few days ago, at Miliken Hill, after New Market, (in Enugu), people discovered corpses of those that were shot and killed during the recent protest. Their corpses were dumped there while families of those young men and women continued searching for them.

“That is why I am telling you that Nigeria can never be the same again. Whether you choose to misunderstand me or not is not my worry; that is your headache. “Did you expect these young men to keep watching the country being swindled and looted dry by the so-called leaders? “Some of the young men, who are now fast getting old, had started working for the criminals in authority, hooligans in power, since they were very young.

“I know that by the time some of the leaders listen to this message, they will begin to attack Fr Mbaka. But that is their headache, not mine. One day, enough will be enough. Look at crime upon crime. “The people that you have not given jobs, you have not given food, you have not given security, housing, power; and they have no food to eat nor water to drink; no quality hospital and no good roads, among others, and they had endured all the while.

“Just one day that they came out to say they are not happy, you began to kill them. And after killing them, you carry their corpses and dump inside rivers and valleys? Nigeria can never be the same again! “The worst thing is that those hooligans in power think that the world is their home.

They have acquired houses and other possessions in Abuja and other areas within and outside the country, with our wealth, but they cannot be wise to build good industries to provide jobs for our growing youths.

That is my worry,” he lamented. The priest, who initially restrained himself from naming names in the course of the message, later broke loose, regretting that President Buhari, who could have salvaged the situation, had also failed because he had surrounded himself with the wrong folks. He said: “(President) Buhari, who could have been a solution to this, succeeded in encircling himself with criminals and hooligans, people who do not just tell him lies, but rather, they magnify lies – lies with NAFDAC number – and feed him.”

Meanwhile, an Enugu based human rights group, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRAAN) has written to the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with respect to the said decaying bodies being discovered around the state.

The letter signed by President of (CRRAN); Olu Omotayo, Esq, specifically referred to media publications which quoted Fr. Mbaka to have alleged that several #End- SARS protesters in Enugu were killed by security agencies and their bodies thrown into the Onyeama Valley, Milken Hill.

“We condemn in an unequivocal terms, the barbaric act of extra judicial killings by the security agents and urge your Excellency as the Chief Security Officer of the state to immediately order a thorough investigation into this dastardly act.”

It would also be recalled that the Commissioner of Police, Abdurrahman had paraded 23 suspects that were arrested in connection with the violent protest. Amongst the crimes committed by the suspects as highlighted by the police boss include; burning down of Emene Police Station, two operational Hilux and other vehicles, including exhibits; burning of Amechi-Idodo Police Station; Akwatta Police Post under Central Police Station; Maryland Police Post under Uwani Police Division and Phase 6 Police Post under Trans-Ekulu Police Division (partly burnt down) were all burnt down.

Other Public and Private Buildings/Offices either burnt or destroyed include: Nigeria Immigration Service Office Complex at Emene, which was set ablaze and office equipment carted away; National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Office Building at Emene, which was set ablaze; Njodo Development Centre, Emene, which was burnt; Enugu North Local Government Council Secretariat’s security house, which was burnt down while some of its office buildings were destroyed; University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus security house, which was vandalized; First, Access, UBA, Fidelity, Eco and other Banks’ ATMs as well as shops were destroyed and/or vandalized.

Though, the police was silent on the number of civilians killed, they disclosed that; “one Inspector John Jesse attached to Emene Police Division, was gruesomely murdered, set ablaze and burnt beyond recognition by the miscreants in the premises of the Police Station and Police Constable Ogboji Emmanuel attached to Department of Operations, was also gruesomely murdered and set ablaze on his way to work at “T-Junction”, Abakpa, Enugu. Meanwhile, a report ascribed to a group known as Family Writers Press International, claimed that “silent execution of innocent and peaceful #ENDSARS protesters is still ongoing in Enugu State as many evidences abound.”

The report said that several identified persons have been missing in Enugu since 21st of October 2020, during the protests, which was carried out across Nigeria and subsequently, globally.

“Several decomposing bodies have been uncovered by Family Writers Press International in many places in Enugu State where the bodies of the summarily executed youths were dumped by Nigeria security forces…. “Scores of young protesters were arrested and have been incarcerated in Enugu State. Investigations by Family Writers Press International, reveals that many have been executed by the Nigeria security agents without any court trial.

“On Wednesday 28 October, 2020 in Enugu State, mainly within the urban region of the state, people began to get worried and uncomfortable over the unhealthy odour they were perceiving within their environment.

This prompted some brave youths to summon courage and move to find out the source of the choking smell which has densely polluted the atmosphere. Eventually, some decaying corpses of human beings who are mainly youths were discovered.”

