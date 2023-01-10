Concerns over illegal LPG retail outlets

There is growing public outcry over the indiscriminate establishment of liquefied petroleum gas sales outlets within residential areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, CALEB ONWE reports

A few years ago, the city of Abuja recorded two incidents of gas explosion, each of them resulting in loss of lives and valuable properties. One of the unfortunate incidents occurred in Jahi II village a suburb of Jahi District in Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) whike the second one took place at Zuba Garage, located in Gwalgwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory. Specifically, these incidents occurred in cooking gas sales outlets, killing the sales representatives and some customers.

The incident at Jahi Village did not only consume the sales outlet and its operator, but many houses within the neighbourhood were destroyed. Some years after these unfortunate disasters, the relevant authorities seem to have suffered amnesia and are now deep in dereliction of duty. Unchecked growth

Inside Abuja observed that, as Abuja’s population grows at geometric progression, so also are illegal gas sales outlets. It appears that cooking gas merchants are taking advantage of the growing population and expansion of human habitations to create more outlets to make the product more accessible to the people.

The situation is even worse at semi urban communities across the six Area Councils, where the numbers of gas sellers are growing exponentially without any form of regulations. Voices Some residents have blamed the ugly situation on the unreasonable spike in the prices of kerosine and charcoal.

They noted that gas had become more cost effective and that informs why more people are resorting to its use, and also resulting to Multiplication of sales outlets. Abubakar Sule, a local street Coffee seller, also known as ” Mai shai ” in hausa parlance, said that he had to switch from using cooking stove to gas, because of the cost of kerosine and charcoal. Sule noted that while 1kg of gas cost N1, 000, 1 liter of kerosine cost between N1,200 and N1, 400, while a bag of charcoal cost N4,000 in some communities.

A lady who pleaded anonymity and lives in Asokoro Extension, said it was better going for gas than even using electric cooker. She disclosed that with the silent hike in electricity tariff, it was not economical to use electric stove, especially prepaid cus- tomers.

The lady stated that electric stove used at the same time with other gadgets, consumes electricity light units very fast. Inside Abuja gathered that more residents and households have migrated from other cooking systems to gas , hence the worrisome Multiplication of sellers. Lack of safety measures Inside Abuja’s check show that the situation was as bad as noticing a cancerous turmoil growing in the body and neglecting it.

In some of the places, cooking gas outlets were seen coexisting side by side with spots where women fry akara in the street. As highly inflammable as gas is said to be, sales outlets were found within the clusters of living homes, and without a functional fire extinguisher. Some of the places where cylinders of fire extinguisher were sighted, they were only placed there to deceive gullible minds and also sway attention

One of the gas sellers in Jabi village, blatantly said that he only keep a cylinder of non functioning fire extinguisher to keep government officials attention away from his outlet. FCTA’s reaction The Authority of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) admitted that the ugly situation exist in Abuja. It however, said it has evolved measures to tackle it, though the processes of validation have been very slow.

The Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency,( FEMA) Dr. Abbas Iddris, informed Inside Abuja that the situation was not only worrying residents, but also the administration. Iddris disclosed that plans had been marshalled out to tackle the abnormalities, but had to wait for Ministerial approvals. According to him, his agency had studied the worrisome situation and had forwarded a report to FCT Minister for approvals. FEMA DG was also concerned that most of the gas sellers do not have proper certification and lacks the prerequisite safety measures needed in such outlets.

He said: ” We have done a report on cooking gas explosion and we have a committee on gas explosion. With the fire incidents in three fuel stations we have revisited those actions and we are waiting for response from the Minister. “I have said it that if there is explosion, those frying akara around the area will be consumed.

Consequences

“We are advocating that we have a safety commission in FCT. This Commission will take charge of the responsibility of the issues of licences. Most of those gas stations don’t have the training and adequate staffing to handle even sales. “Even when you go to buy your cylinder , you are supposed to have a protective gear for you to be within that vicinity.

“The sellers are supposed to protect themselves and their customers. Gas stations are supposed to have a wall protecting you from the stations, but it is not like that. “So, if we don’t have a safety commission regulated by FCT, and ensuring that gas and fuel stations follow the right thing to do , we will continue to have infernos arising from explosions

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...