Concession: Crisis looms in ports as FG moves to upturn own pacts

Minister brews friction between agencies

The crisis of confidence currently tearing members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) apart over naira redesign appears to have found its way into the maritime sector as the Federal Government moves to disrupt its own concession agreements under the mandate of one of its agencies.

Findings by New Telegraph over the weekend revealed that months after sealing the agreement and concessioning terminals to four operators, the Ministry of Transportation is working underground to upturn the pact on the pretext that it did not follow due process.

According to official documents sourced by our correspondent from the Ministry of Transportation and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the concessionaires were said to have complied by all the rules and were duly awarded the appropriate certificates by ICRC, which is the constitutionally mandated agency for that purpose.

The concessionaires include Port and Cargo, ENL, Josepdam, all in Lagos, and AMS in Warri. The terminals were concessioned to the operators through the Nigerian Ports Authority, which is the landlord after being cleared by ICRC. New Telegraph’s findings revealed that the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, in an attempt to truncate the pact, has gone against the role played by NPA and has subsequently directed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to carryout performance audits on the companies as part of prerequisites for any lease renewal.

While meeting with the NSC Governing Board members, the NSC Executive Secretary, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, as well as management staff in Lagos, Sambo expressed dissatisfaction that requests for concession agreement renewals from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had been submitted without verifiable data on the performance of the terminals, saying that as the port economic regulator, NSC was best placed to perform this role, a development that is likely to pitch NPA against NSC.

However, a memo from ICRC, dated December 30, 2022 and referenced ICRC/ HQ/P/S.04/266 revealed that the minister had been fully briefed on the conclusion of the concession agreements. The memo reads in part:

“The honourable Minister may wish to note that the Commission had given approval to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for the renewal of the Terminals Concession through letters referenced ICRC/ DG/50/S.52/118 dated September 24, 2021, subject to obtaining all necessary approvals including the Federal Exective Council for ease of reterence, and attached copies of the letters.

“The Commission’s approval was given based on the Business Case submitted to the Commission by the NPA and subscquent negotiations held between the Government team (NPA, ICRC, the “Transaction Adviser) and the affected Terminal Operators.” In a chat with New Telegraph, a stakeholder in the maritime sector, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the minister was turning logic upside down by attempting to drag Shippers’ Council into an agreement that had been concluded by NPA and ICRC.

The source said even while the process of agreement was at the preliminary stage, Shippers’ Council was duly represented in the inter-ministerial committee set up by the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, to follow everything to the end.

“Mind you, the interministerial committee set up by Rotimi Amaechi had submitted report over a year ago, and in that Committee, Shippers’ Council was represented by Chief Agu and Ifeoma.

So for the current minister to turn around now to say that Shippers’ Council was not carried along does not arise, because, one, they were represented, even though, legally speaking, they are not a party to the agreement and they have no part to play in the concession agreement.

Their role in the Act setting up Shippers’ Council does not include the role the minister is giving to them.

