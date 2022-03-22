Concession: FG to name preferred bidders for airports

Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano listed

SEALED

The deal for the three aerodromes has been sealed as government plans to announce the new operators

Barring any further delay, the Federal Government will today announce the concessionaire for four of the nation’s airports. The airports are those in Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port-Harcourt.

It was not clear at press time who the preferred bidders are. Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) is also one of the bidders for the airports.

A source very close to the Ministry of Aviation, told New Telegraph under strict condition of anonymity, that the deal for the three aerodromes had been sealed as government plans to announce the new operators today.

The announcement would bring to an end many years of controversy that had dogged the process and the decision to concession the aerodromes.

The Federal Government had in August last year opened bids for the concession of four international airport terminals in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

The request for qualification (RFQ), as part of efforts to run the facilities efficiently and profitably, is open to firms or consortia with a track record in airport terminal management and net worth of N30 billion per bidding firm or consortium.

The Federal Government earlier proposed 20 to 30 years concession tenure for the facilities, which will enable private investors to own, operate, and recoup investments.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), in 2016, approved the concession of the four major airports in a move to have them run efficiently and profitably.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, at a project update session with stakeholders, said the concession exercise is open to all qualified entities with the capacity to turn around the fortunes of the facilities.

The Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC), has concluded the evaluation of the 13 bidders and turned in the report to the Ministry of Aviation to make a decision on companies that are best suitable for the concession.

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) when it submitted its bid urged the Federal Government to give priority to Nigerian companies like it to bid for any of the international airports which the Ministry of Aviation plans to concession before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Chairman of BASL, Dr. Wale Babalakin, said local companies that have shown competence in handling an airport and creating jobs for Nigerians ought to be given priority over foreign companies.

Babalakin said that in other countries, the government would check the past and present performance of companies that have done it well and offer them a right of first refusal before opening the process, insisting that BASL has within its limited resources operated MMA2 for 14 years and have run the terminal well despite challenges it has come to face from.

On why he is still interested in bidding for a concession despite the long-drawn battle with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over the concession of MM2 which has lasted over a decade, Babalakin said: “BASL is interested in anything that is intelligent infrastructure development. I have had people say are you a businessman? I am not a businessman, I am a lawyer and an infrastructure developer, I don’t trade, I don’t import and export, what is my interest?

Infrastructure development and that’s where you find me.

“So we are interested but we are more interested in the process leading to the emergence and we believe that we are entitled to be the first option. In any very organised country, we would be given the first option.”

He said government is subjecting airlines to incalculable loss and passengers to untold hardships by making them transit from MMA2 to the international to connect flights to the West Coast and urged it to implement the approval agreement granted it by the previous administration to commence regional operations from its terminal.

