Concessionaire moves to reduce ship waiting time

After investing N219 billion ($438 million), APM Terminals Apapa has commenced a berthing window service to reduce the waiting time of ships at the Lagos Port Complex.

 

Berthing window is the allocation of a fixed time period for vessels to berth, discharge, load and said.

 

The window was launched to help consignees take prompt delivery of their consignments at the port. The first berthing window for the WAF/MWX service (operated by Hapag Lloyd, CMA-CGM & Arkas) was launched with the arrival of the 4,360 TEU CMA CGM LAPIS at the terminal.

 

The Chief Commercial Officer of the company Apapa, Richard Smith, who was represented at the launch of the maiden edition of the berthing window by the Commercial Manager, Temilade Ogunniyi, said the service would enable the allocation of a fixed time period for vessels to berth, discharge, load and sail.

 

He said the new berthing window was another major milestone achievement at APM Terminals Apapa to enhance service delivery and improve customer experience.

 

He said: “The berthing window is a major step towards bringing structure to  the berth schedule, cutting waiting time to zero, assisting shipping lines to maintain a regular fixed arrival time, and allowing us to deliver better services to Nigerian importers and exporters.”

