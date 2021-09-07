News

Concessionaire provides 1,000 safety equipment for port truck drivers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comments Off on Concessionaire provides 1,000 safety equipment for port truck drivers

APM Terminals Apapa has provided over 1,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect the truckers plying the Lagos Port.

 

The PPE was made up of 800 reflective vests, 800 packets of nose masks, 40 pairs of safety boots, 40 hard hats, 40 pieces of rain gear, 40 pairs of rain boots and 1000 key rings.

 

The company said at Lilypond Terminal, Ijora, the various gifts were given to mark its 2021 Global Safety Day (GSD). The Chief Operating Officer and Head of Terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said safety remains the operator’s watchword.

 

Knusdsen said: “Safety is our licence to operate and we have kept that as our watchword. We want everyone that comes to work in our premises to be safe and return home without any incident.

 

The APM Terminals Global Safety Day is an annual international awareness- raising campaign to promote a safe and secure working environment for workers and other stakeholders at the port.

 

The theme of the 2021 Global Safety Day is; “We Lead with Care.”

 

Addressing the truck drivers at the event, the company’s Head of Safety, Felix Ugwuagbo, said that the event was organised to engage truck drivers with a view to reminding them of relevant safety rules and encourage them to abide by the rules.

 

Ugwuagbo highlighted the importance of the safety rules instituted at the terminal and which he said the truck drivers must adhere to.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Trump: I’ll be back in some form

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former U.S. President, Donald Trump, has promised “to be back in some form,” in a farewell speech he gave to a small crowd just before leaving Joint Base Andrews for Florida. “This has been an incredible four years. “We were not a regular administration,” Trump said. He offered “our respects and our love” to people […]
News

Police promote over 40,000 personnel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has said that a total of 41,863 police personnel had been promoted in the last 19 months. Adamu disclosed this on Monday during the decoration of 10 newly promoted Senior Officers in Abuja. “Since the inception of my administration as the I-G in January, 2019, a total of 41,863 […]
News

US combat forces to leave Iraq by end of year

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Joe Biden says US forces will end their combat mission in Iraq by the end of this year, but will continue to train and advise the Iraqi military. The announcement came after Biden held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House, reports the BBC. There are currently 2,500 US […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica