Concessionaire provides 1,000 safety equipment for port truck drivers

APM Terminals Apapa has provided over 1,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect the truckers plying the Lagos Port.

The PPE was made up of 800 reflective vests, 800 packets of nose masks, 40 pairs of safety boots, 40 hard hats, 40 pieces of rain gear, 40 pairs of rain boots and 1000 key rings.

The company said at Lilypond Terminal, Ijora, the various gifts were given to mark its 2021 Global Safety Day (GSD). The Chief Operating Officer and Head of Terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said safety remains the operator’s watchword.

Knusdsen said: “Safety is our licence to operate and we have kept that as our watchword. We want everyone that comes to work in our premises to be safe and return home without any incident.

The APM Terminals Global Safety Day is an annual international awareness- raising campaign to promote a safe and secure working environment for workers and other stakeholders at the port.

The theme of the 2021 Global Safety Day is; “We Lead with Care.”

Addressing the truck drivers at the event, the company’s Head of Safety, Felix Ugwuagbo, said that the event was organised to engage truck drivers with a view to reminding them of relevant safety rules and encourage them to abide by the rules.

Ugwuagbo highlighted the importance of the safety rules instituted at the terminal and which he said the truck drivers must adhere to.

