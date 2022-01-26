Concessionaires blame governors for stalled ICD projects

Sixteen years after, Inland Container Depot (ICD) projects across the country are still crawling as state governments fail to meet their obligations in the agreements they had with the concessionaires, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In a bid to get the six Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and freight stations located in each of the geo-political zones of Nigeria operational, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has held a meeting with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), owners of the project and the concessionaires.

The meeting, which was at the instance of ICRC that is in charge of regulation of all government concessions and public private partnerships, sought to find solutions to the factors hindering the completion of the dry ports, which contracts were signed since 2006.

Dry ports

Dry port is a common user facility with public authority status.

It is equipped with fixed installations and offer services for handling and temporary storage of import/export laden and empty containers carried under Customs control and other agencies competent to clear goods for home use, warehousing, temporary admissions, reexport, temporary storage for onward transit and outright export.

Also, transshipment of cargo can take place from such facilities. It is the equivalent of a seaport located in the hinterland.

Background

The ICD or dry port was first introduced in 1979, when the then Elder Dempster Lines led other members of the United Kingdom West Africa Liner Conference (UKWAL) in partnership with the National Insurance Corporation (NICON) to establish a dry port in Kano under the management of Inland Container Nigeria Limited (ICNL) and another one in 2006, which was published in the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 30 volume 94 of May 21, 2007, but up till now, only the one in Kano State is working partially.

ICDs and concessionaires

The concessionaires and states where the ports are located include Oyo (Ibadan) with 50,000 Twenty Feet Equivalent Units (TEUs) and controlled by Catamaran Logistics Limited; Abia (Isiala Ngwa) with 50,000 TEUs by Eastgate Limited; Plateau (Jos) with 20,000 TEUs by Duncan Maritime Nig. Limited; Kano (Dala) with 20,000 TEUs by Dala Inland Dry Port Limited.; Katsina (Funtua) with 10,000 TEUs by Equitorial Marine Oil and Gas Limited and Borno (Maiduguri) with 10,000 TEUs by Migfo Nigeria Limited. The project is being implemented on the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

Issues

But, according to the Acting Director-General of the Commission, Mr Michael Ohiani, some of the ICDs are still at five per cent completion, while only two had reached 55 per cent and 68 per cent, hence the need for the meeting.

He said: “We are not unaware that at the material time that the contracts were signed, ICRC as a Commission had not been set up, so, no proper Outline Business Case (OBC) was done for the projects like we now do, but I want us to have a frank discussion so that we can chart a way forward.”

The Commission reminded the concessionaires and NSC that by its act, it was to take custody of all PPP contracts including the ones for the ICDs.

Based on the last assessment presented to the ICRC by NSC, the percentage progress made by the concessionaires were stated as follows: Oyo State, 10 per cent; Abia State, five per cent; Plateau State, 29.7 per cent; Kano State, 55 per cent; Katsina State, 68 per cent and Borno State, five per cent.

However, the concessionaires told ICRC that the 16 years journey had been fraught with various challenges, which had hampered any progress that could have been recorded.

The concessionaires complained of poor cooperation from state governments, who mostly delayed in meeting their own part of the agreements, especially in the provision of land.

Another major challenge they emphasised was lack of narrow gauge rail lines in and out of the dry ports, which is important to make the operation of dry ports efficient.

They added that access to funds also remained a major issue, even as banks and foreign investors made unreasonable demands for assets and bank bonds before the release of funds

Delay

In view of the delay in execution, the concessionaires stressed the need for a new agreement, pointing out that an agreement started in 2017 between them and NSC, but it was yet to be cleared by the Federal Ministry of Justice on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Notwithstanding, they commended ICRC for its intervention and also appreciated NSC for their support so far, noting that they were confident that under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the contracts would be sorted out as two of the concessionaires, Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas Limited for the Katsina ports and Dala Inland Dry Port for the Kano Ports, declared that their ports would commence operation before the third quarter of 2022.

Last line

Both federal and state governments should support projects that will improve the economy and generate employment opportunities for the youths

