Concessioning: KACCIMA targets Kano airport

The Kano State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) has declared its interest in taking over the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano.

 

This follows the Federal Government’s moves to concession the airport alongside its other international airports in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. KACCIMA Vice-President, Ambassador Usman Darma, said the body even had the financial capability to take over all four airports if given the chance.

 

Already, he said they had set up a committee to work towards acquiring MAKIA. Darma said since the Federal Government announced plans to concession the airports for 30 years; the Chamber has met with businesspeople, including Alhaji Aminu Dantata, in a bid to take over MAKIA.

 

According to him, the airport has an added advantage over other airports because of its strategic lo-cation.

 

He said the Chamber also held discussions with travel agencies, tour operators and other important personalities who might be interested in the concession plans.

 

“Let me tell you that we have the financial disposition to take over all the four national airports, not only Kano, and we have those that are ready partners in this noble venture,” Darma said. He assured workers at the airport that they had no course to worry about their jobs.

