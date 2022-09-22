…concessions cocoa processing plant to private

The Cross River State Government has concessioned the ultra-model cocoa processing plant in Ikom, Ikom Local Government Area of the state to a private firm, AA Universal Agro Industries Limited. The Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, who stated this during the handover in Calabar, said it was part of deliberate efforts by his administration to recalibrate the economy of the state. He expressed optimism that the firm would immediately swing into action and get the cocoa processing plant to commence production of chocolate bars within three months. The governor, however, warned that failure to do so will result in the revocation of the concession. According to him, “This cocoa processing plant is one of the industries established by our administration as part of our industrialisation policy. “Its concessioning today is geared towards recalibrating and growing Cross River’s economy; the concessioning is dictated by economic realities and not friendship.”

