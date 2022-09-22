…concessions cocoa processing plant to private

The Cross River State Government has concessioned the ultra-model cocoa processing plant in Ikom, Ikom Local Government Area of the state to a private firm, AA Universal Agro Industries Limited. The Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, who stated this during the handover in Calabar, said it was part of deliberate efforts by his administration to recalibrate the economy of the state. He expressed optimism that the firm would immediately swing into action and get the cocoa processing plant to commence production of chocolate bars within three months. The governor, however, warned that failure to do so will result in the revocation of the concession. According to him, “This cocoa processing plant is one of the industries established by our administration as part of our industrialisation policy. “Its concessioning today is geared towards recalibrating and growing Cross River’s economy; the concessioning is dictated by economic realities and not friendship.”
West Africa Container Terminal Nigeria (WACT) is making new moves to increase yard capacity, improve vessel operations at the terminal and fast track the delivery of cargo at the Onne Port, Rivers State. The company said that it has taken delivery of six more stateof- the-art Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs) to enhance service delivery
A San Antonio man was arrested near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Wednesday and was charged with weapons-related offenses, the U.S. Secret Service said. The Secret Service, responsible for the security of the president and vice president, said the suspect, Paul Murray, 31, was detained by its uniformed
A protest was averted in Abuja yesterday when the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES) was prevailed upon by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to shelve their planned demonstration in Abuja over the strike action embarked upon by their lawyers. The students, who reluctantly caved in to pres-sure, said they have
