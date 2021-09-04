Concluding King of Boys 2 was bittersweet for me –Kemi Adetiba

King of Boys: The Return of the King has basically kept the KOB army in anticipation of the second installment of the engaging movie by Kemi Adetiba. The outstanding filmmaker and director, who etched her name in the minds of Nigerians as a versatile music video director, sheds light on the sequel in this chat with Rosemary Nwo su.

With the second installment of King of Boys out now on Netflix, what should people expect?

It’s just because it’s KOB. Well yes, I mean that literally but I’m hoping that people trust me enough to not just rely on the title because something that is very important to me is not tricking people to come and watch. I’m one of those people that would refuse to do a follow-up to KOB 1 unless I have something new and exciting to give the people, so I’m hoping people trust me enough to know that there’s a lot in this second installment.

What’s the reason behind converting KOB into a sequel of 7 parts?

KOB 1 is a very tall order to come back from. Once I ventured in and said I was going to do a sequel, it was important for me to do and say everything that I really wanted to say and I don’t think I would have been able to tell this story in its fullest if it was contained in a 2-hour film or something like that. The characters are too complex, so much has happened in “5 years” which is where the series begins. Likewise, so many things are still happening in the present day as you’re watching so it was very important for me to have the elbow room and the space to fully and properly tell the story of these characters so the audience can properly connect with the story and the characters.

And with what you have on Netflix now, would you say you have been able to properly tell the story?

The thing about this project is when I’m going into anything, I want to fully remove everything from my system. Whether it goes left or right, I’m happy that I did my best and I’m happy that I put everything in there, and not leave anything behind, so I’m very content with what I have done. However, I will not project that on the viewers watching because, at the end of the day, they’re the ones going to mark and score the report card, so I’m very curious to see how people respond to it. The responses we’ve been getting so far from the previewing are very encouraging and I’m very happy with them.

What were some challenges you had to face putting this piece together?

So, I was initially supposed to shoot in February last year but the rain started and I was ill so we had to push that. So when I got back in, I rewrote the script after I got better, and then we were shooting a month after. We were knee-deep in the rainy season, in a pandemic and there was a partial lockdown so wherever we were, we had to stay there or risk going back home in the early hours of the morning. Then #End- SARS happened which boxed us in severely and it kept boxing us in so we couldn’t move around as much and then there was the full lockdown after the unfortunate incident. So yes, there were a lot of challenges along the way but if there’s s o m e – t h i n g I ’ m grateful f o r , i t ’ s t h e determination of the cast and the crew. They never came into this project like they were being paid for anything. They came into this like they put their own money into it and like it was their own project. We were all very close all through these times because we needed to lean on each other. So when someone was feeling weak at some point, someone else was strong enough to pull them out of that and it was just a fantastic exchange of energy. This is why I’m so excited for the crew to watch it because when I watch it, I don’t just see the pictures on the screen, I actually see all we went through to get it done because there’s so much back story to every scene. Challenges happened but they were not able to stop us.

What was the major highlight of the filming process for you?

When we called it a wrap. We shot for over two months then we were done. It was a bittersweet moment. Yes, we were happy we didn’t have to shoot again but it was just that I couldn’t believe I wasn’t going to see these people every day anymore and that was just something to miss, and what is so weird was I kept waking up at the same time and I just missed my phone going off for one problem or the other and I just missed the family feeling. I think I cried the next day, so yes the highlight was finding a family in the crew and in the cast because it was really special on KOB 2.

