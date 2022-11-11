Sports

Concord FC ex-chairman, Edewor, launches Orbital betting

Renown Football administrator and former Chairman of the defunct Concord Football Club of Abeokuta, Mohammed Edewor, is bringing his wealth of experience to bear on the burgeoning betting space in Nigeria with the launching of Orbital betting and gaming company.

According to Edewor, Orbital betting is a game-changer in the industry with the aim to provide value, better winnings and business opportunities to its customers. Edewor who is also a media mogul and the owner of Eku FM and Indigo FM in Delta State said Orbital is committed to rewarding the passion of Nigerians by creating a world-class and hasslefree experience for the betting populace. With more bonuses, great odds and instant payouts, the firm said Orbital betting is raising the bar in the Nigerian betting industry, with offerings that are mouthwatering and delivery that is stimulating.

“With an existing population in the betting and gaming world and the numbers increasing exponentially, customers fin
d it difficult to find a platform to meet their desires. Orbital betting and gaming company is here to provide the platform and solution to the problem where the odds are better and payments are made expeditiously.

“Orbital betting and gaming company is introducing its platform with the mission to change the status quo. Our company guarantees easy and friendlier access to its platform anywhere you are located once you have a smartphone and internet. Orbital betting and gaming company requires no paid membership or subscription,” he said.

 

