Condemnation trails attack on Soludo by gunmen

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

Condemnations have continued to trail the Wednesday attack on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, where at no fewer than four persons, including security personnel, were reportedly killed.

Soludo, the Anambra State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) was allegedly attacked at his Isuofia country home in Aguata LGA of the state on Wednesday evening while he was holding a meeting with the youths of the community. However, since the incident occurred, wide condemnation had continued to trail the attack, which many said, was not unconnected with the November 6 governorship election in the state. The Senator representing Anambra South at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, described the attack on Soludo as “a totally condemnable and barbaric act that must be investigated, and perpetrators brought to book.” He added: “Late yesterday (Wednesday) I received a very disturbing report about the shooting and attack on Prof. Charles Soludo and the kidnap of Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne at Isuofia in Anambra State. “I am totally saddened and appalled by this barbaric act, which is condemnable in its entirety.

This ugly trend is totally unacceptable and must be nipped in the bud as the recurrent spate of killings in Anambra has set a dangerous precedent which tends to paint a picture of insecurity and total crackdown of peace and order in the state. I wish to reiterate my previous call on Anambra State government to thoroughly investigate and address these recurrent security challenges with a view to ensuring that citizens and security personnel are well protected and equipped to tackle this challenge.”

Our Reporters

