Condemnations trail killing of Christian lady in Sokoto

Condemnations have continued to trail the murder of Deborah Yakubu, a second year female Christian student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto last Thursday over an alleged blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) through an online post. Not a few individuals and groups including Muslims have condemned the act tagging it “barbaric and satanic.”

Catholic Communicators in Nigeria under the auspices of SIGNIS and Network of Africa Christian Journalists (NACJourn) have also condemned the evil act. They said the incident once more underscores the need for those in positions of authority and religious leaders in the country to continue to educate their followers on the sanctity of human life and religious tolerance.

In a release signed by the President, SIGNIS Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, and General Secretary, Mr. Tony Agbugba, the group which comprises Catholic Media Practitioners, Public Relations experts, communications lecturers, and online editors, said it was very unimaginable that such barbaric practice still exists in some parts of the country in this 21st, saying such out-dated practice should never again be allowed to fester in any part of Nigeria.

While consoling the families of the deceased over the gruesome murder of the student, the group called on the law enforcement agencies to do everything possible to bring the culprits to book in the shortest possible time. “On behalf of the Catholic Communicators in Nigeria, we wish to express our utter dismay at the gory manner Deborah Yakubu was killed for no justifiable reason.

Let it be known that anytime an innocent life is cut short, part of the human race also goes with it. “God in heaven abhors such inhuman acts and we believe no religion on earth supports the arbitrary killing of another. Our Constitution also forbids it. We are therefore pained that such barbaric and satanic act still happens in this our clime.

We condemn it in totality and we wish to call for an end to such evil practices,” partly reads the statement. NACJourn on its part, in a statement co-signed by the President, Dr. Bola Adewara and Secretary, Dayo Emmanuel, said the incident brings to bare why Christian leaders in southern Nigeria should show concern at the plight of Christian brothers and sisters in the northern.

The statement states: “NACJourn also feels so sad that past issues like this have been swept under the carpet. The list is growing: Gideon Akaluka, Christiana Oluwatosin Oluwasesin, Florence Chukwu, Abdallahi Umar, Methodus Chiamajie, Eunice Elisha Olawale, Bridget Agbahime, Tudun Wada and now, Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto, culprits have never been arrested; and when arrested, like we have been told in this new case, no prosecution is made, and no one is punished.

“This gives us a conviction that in some parts of Northern Nigeria, anyone is free to kill Christians at the slightest disagreement and will go scot-free. Christians in Nigeria cannot continue to stomach the barbarity of these Islamic fanatics holding the nation by the jugular.

“The time is now to form a synergy that works with the Christian North. We have to demonstrate that their plight is our plight, and we will never treat them with aloofness in sadness and pain…”

