Condemned inmate, one other arrested for stealing in Ogun

A condemned inmate, who escaped correctional centre in Sapele, Benin city, Festus Okoeguare has been arrested for allegedly vandalising a power installation and stealing electric cables in Ogun State.

Okoeguare was arrested alongside one Nancinant Paul Joshua by men of the state police command on Saturday, July 16.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Monday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following information received by policemen at Ogbere Divisional Headquarters that the power installation at Hallmark University junction, along Sagamu-Benin Expressway had been vandalised by some hoodlums.

“Upon the information, the DPO, Ogbere Division mobilised his men in conjunction with men of the Amotekun Corps and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the security men, the hoodlums took to their heels while a getaway vehicle they parked quickly zoomed off with some cables.

“Other suspects were hotly chased and two amongst them were apprehended,” the PPRO said.

He disclosed that, on interrogation, the police discovered that, Okoeguare was an escapee from White House Correctional Centre located at Sapele Road, Benin City.

“It was further revealed that the escapee was convicted for murder in 2010 and was sentenced to death by hanging. It was during the #EndSARS protests that the prison was broken into and he escaped,” he explained.

Oyeyemi noted that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for proper profiling and onward transferred to the correctional centre.

 

