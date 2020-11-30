Metro & Crime

Condemned inmate snatched car 30 minutes after prison escape – Police

…as operatives arrest 4 escapees, 30 other criminal suspects

The Police on Monday said one of the inmates that escaped from the Oko Correctional centre in Edo State, snatched a car barely 30 minutes after suspected hoodlums attacked two holding facilities in the state, freeing over 1000 inmates in the process.

 

The condemned inmate, Onorede Benjamin, was among the four escapees that were arrested by special police operatives during nationwide operations to check crime and criminality.

 

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure during the presentation of a total of 34 criminal suspects in Abuja, gave the names of other fugitives as: Adebayo Opeyemi  (an ex-soldier), Peter Felix Osas, and Alhaji Hudu Musa.

 

According to Mba, the quartet had returned to crime, as soon as they escaped from lawful custody, occasioned by the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by criminal elements in the state.

 

Specifically, Mba said Benjamin, who is the leader of the criminal gang, drove the stolen vehicle all the way to Kaduna State, where it was eventually sold, with the help of Musa.

“Today, we have four persons, who escaped from Oko Correctional centre in Edo State.

 

“As soon as they escaped from prison, they forged a new alliance.

 

“Among them, they had within this short period snatched a total of four vehicles, including a Venza.

 

“We also have one Alhaji Musa, who broke the record of stealing 18 cars in the space of 90 days,” the FPRO said.

