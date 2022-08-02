Condemned prison escapee, one other arrested for stealing in Ogun

A condemned inmate who escaped from a correctional center on Sapele Road, Benin City, Festus Okoeguare has been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly vandalising a power installation and stealing electric cables.

Okoeguare was arrested alongside one Nancinant Paul Joshua by men of the Ogun State Police Command on July 16. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following information received by policemen at Ogbere Divisional Headquarters that the power installation at Hallmark University junction, along Sagamu-Benin Expressway had been vandalised by some hoodlums.

“Upon the information, the DPO, Ogbere Division mobilised his men in conjunction with men of Amotekun Corps and moved to the scene. “On sighting the security men, the hoodlums took to their heels while a getaway vehicle they parked quickly zoomed off with some cables.

“Other suspects were hotly chased and two amongst them were apprehended,” the PPRO said. He disclosed that, on interrogation, the police discovered that, Festus Okoeguare was an escapee from White House Correctional Center located at Sapele road, Benin City, Edo State.

