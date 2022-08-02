Metro & Crime

Condemned prison escapee, one other arrested for stealing in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

A condemned inmate who escaped from a correctional center on Sapele Road, Benin City, Festus Okoeguare has been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly vandalising a power installation and stealing electric cables.

 

Okoeguare was arrested alongside one Nancinant Paul Joshua by men of the Ogun State Police Command on July 16. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following information received by policemen at Ogbere Divisional Headquarters that the power installation at Hallmark University junction, along Sagamu-Benin Expressway had been vandalised by some hoodlums.

 

“Upon the information, the DPO, Ogbere Division mobilised his men in conjunction with men of Amotekun Corps and moved to the scene. “On sighting the security men, the hoodlums took to their heels while a getaway vehicle they parked quickly zoomed off with some cables.

 

“Other suspects were hotly chased and two amongst them were apprehended,” the PPRO said. He disclosed that, on interrogation, the police discovered that, Festus Okoeguare was an escapee from White House Correctional Center located at Sapele road, Benin City, Edo State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man kills girlfriend in Ogun hotel room

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

    Police in Ogun State have arrested a 31-year-old man, Rexlawson Johnson, for allegedly killing his 26-yearold girlfriend, Patricia John. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to New Telegraph yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on Friday, October 30. Oyeyemi said the victim was killed in a […]
Metro & Crime

20-year-old-girl: How I was gang-raped for 5-days, forced to have sex with my brother

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

….they also inserted rods, sticks into my private part    A 20-year-old girl, Chioma (surname withheld), Tuesday narrated her ordeal in the hands of youths of Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who allegedly abducted her and her elder brother and held them hostage for five days before police came to their […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: End pre-election violence, group tells politicians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Joint Force for Defence of Democracy has staged a protest in Benin over the surge in crime and criminality in Edo State ahead of the September 19 governorship election. Addressing journalists during the protest, the leader of the group, Comrade Kola Edopkayi, called desperate politicians in the state to stop using jobless and innocent youths […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica