Condition of service: N’Assembly violated Public Service, NASS, Pensions’ Acts – Fika

Philip Nyam Abuja A former Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) and former Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Dr. Adamu Mohammed Fika, has accused the management of National Assembly led by the CNA, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori, of violating the Public Service Act, the National Assembly Act, 2014 and the Pension Reform Act, 2014.

 

Fika, made the declaration on Monday in his presentation at the meeting of the leadership of the National Assembly on the controversial revised condition of service, which reviewed upwards the years of service and retirement age from 35 and 60 to 40 and 65 respectively.

 

The leadership was led by the senate president as chairman with speaker, deputy senate president, deputy speaker and all principal officers of both chambers as members.

 

The management of the National Assembly made up of the bureaucratic arm was led by the Clerk, Alhaji Sani Mohammed Omolori.

 

Fika was invited alongside the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, to guide the leadership on the controversial review of the condition of service. In his memo presented at the meeting, which was obtained by our correspondent, Fika argued that; “Unless the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 is amended, the resolution of the National Assembly pertaining to the 2019 Staff Regulations is ultra votes, null and void”.

 

According to him, “The 2019 regulations were illegally tabled before the National Assembly when there was no commission in place. It was not and is not within the competence of officials, who are employees of the commission, to table such sensitive matters like the retirement of staff from service at 40 years of service or 65 years of age whichever comes first”.

 

He said: “The resolution of the National Assembly, which elongates the pensionable years of employees in the National Assembly Service is not in line with the Public Service Rules, the National Assembly Act, 2014 and indeed the Pensions Reform Act of 2014.”

