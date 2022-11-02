…condoles with Davido, Anglican Church

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has commiserated with David Adeleke aka Davido over the untimely death of his son, Ifeanyi. Okowa, who condoled with the entire Adeleke family over the incident, also commiserated with the Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, on the passing of two bishops of the church.

They are the Archbishop of Lagos Province, Anglican Communion and Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Most Revd Humphrey Olumakaiye, who died at 53, and the Bishop of Ndokwa Diocese, Rt. Revd David Obiosa, who died at 59. The Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu yesterday said the death of the senior Church officials was devastating to the governor. He said: “As a government, we join the people of faith and most importantly, Nigerians to mourn the death of these illustrious servants of God, who died when their services were highly needed and pray to Almighty God to grant their souls eternal repose.”

