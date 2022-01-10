Conduct Forensic Audit on MDAs to recover loot, NYCN tells FG

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on the Federal Government to carry out a full scale investigation into the activities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as a strategy to recover looted funds and channel same into execution of critical developmental projects. In a statement signed by its President, Solomon Adodo, yesterday in Abuja, the NYCN argued that the call was aimed at unearthing those behind the theft of monies budgeted for the provision of basic amenities in the country. The statement partly reads: “We must at this juncture draw the attention of Mr. President to that fact that corruption still thrives at an alarming rate as signalled by looting of public funds through wasteful recurrent expenditure, flawed procurement processes and several abandoned or misplaced projects. “We, therefore, call on Mr. President to direct the immediate activation of the Efficiency Unit of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other antigraft Agencies should track corruption beginning from the budgeting process as it is very difficult to recover looted funds. “Furthermore, we call on Mr. President to adopt the NDDC approach by ordering a Forensic Audit of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.
