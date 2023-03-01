Conduct of presidential election, a sham –PDP, LP VP candidates

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Dr. Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed, have described the conduct of last Saturday’s presidential election as a sham. The duo at a joint press conference in Abuja yesterday, said what played out at the National Collation Centre in Abuja was a predetermined script played by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu. The party’s leadership had earlier in the day also addressed the press calling for the cancellation of the entire results and a new election conducted within the time allowed by the law. The PDP vice presidential candidate, who read the text of the press conference, and adopted by his LP counterpart, said conduct of the election and transmission of the results must be in tandem with the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines. He argued that INEC is under a statutory obligation to transmit election results electronically. Okowa contended that paragraph 38 of the INEC manual made pursuant to section 149 of the Electoral Act 2022 and the 1999 constitution as amended provides transmission of election results. “That paragraph, which deals with the transmission of results at the polling units, is crucial, and it imposes statutory obligations on the part of INEC to upload polling units’ results on its portal. “There is no doubt that polling units results are the pyramid upon which other results are built. “Therefore, it is required that the moment polls come to a close and the results are declared, the results must be uploaded on INEC server or portal,” he asserted. The vice presidential candidate further argued that paragraph 38 of INEC Manual 2022 made pursuant to the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and section 149 of the Electoral Act 2022 also provides that: “on completion of all the polling unit voting and results procedures, the presiding officer shall” electronically transmit or transfer the result of the polling unit, direct to the collation system as prescribed by the Commission. “It is mandatory and compulsory. INEC has no option. So, the failure to upload results and follow the procedures set out in paragraph 38 of the manual made pursuant to the Electoral Act 2022, is a fundamental breach that has the potential of rendering the election results that did not follow those procedures null and void,” the governor argued. He further contended that Section 60 (4) of the Electoral Act 2022, states that “any result announced by INEC is ultra vires, illegal, and of no consequence unless they are results already transmitted directly from the polling units.” Okowa said INEC cannot continue to announce results that are yet to be transmitted as expressly stated in the relevant sections of the Electoral Act.

