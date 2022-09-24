Conduct research to mitigate security challenges, Fintiri charges Chemical Society of Nigeria

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has challenged members of the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN) to conduct comprehensive research that will assist in mitigating the security challenges in the country. Fintiri gave the charge while declaring open the 45th Annual International Conference of the Chemical Society of Nigeria in Yola, the Adamawa State capital The governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Professor Maxwell Gidado, charged them to ensure that solutions be made to avert the use of the nation’s fertiliser in manufacturing weapons and Improvised Explosive devices (IED). According to him; “the same manner in which the fertilizer is produced through chemical, another chemical could also be manufactured to disable it effect so that the bandits terrorising the citizens be caught like rats.” Also speaking, the President, Chemical Society of Nigeria, Professor Moses Nkem Chendo, said the theme of this year’s conference; The role of chemistry in solving the present economic and security challenges in Nigeria, is timely.

Chendo said; “economic and security challenges are not only peculiar to Nigeria as a nation, but a global concern, saying the threats can either be social or natural.

