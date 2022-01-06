News

Conducting 2023 election with 1999 Constitution dangerous – Afe Babalola

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Chief Afe Babalola, has said Nigeria will collapse if the 2023 general election is conducted with the present 1999 Constitution. Babalola said to prevent the collapse, the National Assembly should adopt the 1960 Constitution.

The lawyer said this in Ado Ekiti at a ceremony to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the establishment of ABUAD. Babalola said: “We must avoid recycling the old failed leaders in the governance of this country. Any mistake of electing a new set of leaders under the present constitution will ruin Nigeria completely. “The simple way out is for the National Assembly to pass a resolution adopting the 1960/1963 Constitution with necessary amendments such as having in place six regions and a onehouse parliament.” He added: “I am happy that I conceived this university 12 years ago and since then, we have been going from strength to strength, making exploits in all our endeavours.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NBA cautions lawyers against unverified attacks on judiciary

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, yesterday warned lawyers in against discordant tunes in condemnation of attempts to desecrate the sanctity of the country’s judiciary. Akpata while condemning the recent sting operation by faceless security operatives on the residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Peter- Odili, insisted […]
News

Messi trends more than coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  COVID-19 has been the bane of 2020, a historic event that has changed the world forever. But for a brief five hours or so last Tuesday, the hullabaloo surrounding Messi’s request to leave Barcelona  superseded “coronavirus” in terms of world interest … at least on Google Trends. Searches for “Messi” hovered globally at interest level […]
News

Northern Governors, Ortom mourn widow of President Shagari

Posted on Author Musa Pam and Cephas Iorhemen

The Northern Governors Forum has sympathised with the family of former President Shehu Shagari over the death of his Widow, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, who died in Abuja on Thursday. In a statement by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, signed and issued by his Director of Press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica