Conducting 2023 election with 1999 Constitution dangerous – Afe Babalola

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Chief Afe Babalola, has said Nigeria will collapse if the 2023 general election is conducted with the present 1999 Constitution. Babalola said to prevent the collapse, the National Assembly should adopt the 1960 Constitution.

The lawyer said this in Ado Ekiti at a ceremony to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the establishment of ABUAD. Babalola said: “We must avoid recycling the old failed leaders in the governance of this country. Any mistake of electing a new set of leaders under the present constitution will ruin Nigeria completely. “The simple way out is for the National Assembly to pass a resolution adopting the 1960/1963 Constitution with necessary amendments such as having in place six regions and a onehouse parliament.” He added: “I am happy that I conceived this university 12 years ago and since then, we have been going from strength to strength, making exploits in all our endeavours.”

