Confab Report: Atiku ‘ll implement loans for students– PDP PCC youth leader

The Deputy Director of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Council for the South South Region, Mr. Chinonso Obasi, has given assurances that the Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would implement the 2014 Confab Report with focus on the aspect of granting loans to Nigerian students.

Speaking at a townhall meeting with youth focused groups and students in the south south zone in Calabar, Obasi noted that the presidemtial.candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar,.has given his word his administration would be youth driven, young persons would be engaged in the making and execution of policies.

He said: “We as youths and students have a lot to benefit if Atiku Abubakar becomes president and he has promised to implement the 2014 Confab report as it pertains to students.

“The Confab report included provisions for students loans and and Atiku Abubakar has promised to make this come to pass.”

Youth leader of the party, Bar. Lloyd Owonaro, noted that the PDP ticket from top to bottom was the better option for Nigeria, as it promises a brighter future for the citizenry.

Hamza Jide, a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, told the youths that Atiku Abubakar has promised to set aside 10 billion dollars for the youths during his presidency, adding that there would be no more strikes in Nigerian universities, government would also set aside 60% of all appointments for youths and women.

Also speaking, Clifford Udom, the Senior Special Adviser to the Akwa Ibom State governor on student matters, said the country took PDP leadership for granted though it offered quality leadership.

He said there has been a collapse of leadership over the last seven years and the students have a chance to help fix the decay the present APC adminstration has plunged the country into.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...