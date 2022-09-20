Confed Cup attack on Kwara Utd: Udeze charges CAF to sanction Douanes

Former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has called for serious sanction on AS Douanes of Niger after what transpired between the club and Nigeria representative, Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup played at the weekend in Niamey.

The coach Azeez Audu Mohammed side, who last weekend handed Douanes a 3-0 hammering in Lagos, was hit by a dramatic hiccup after suffering an attack from a voodoo man who believes the Nigerian side can be stopped with some spiritual help. In a short video circulating on twitter, the Niger Republic herbalist was seen sprinkling what appeared to be blood of an unknown animal on the Kwara United players who were alighting from their team bus.

The herbalist also splashed blood on the ground as the players walked by and on the team bus. None of the Nigerian players appeared physically hurt by the fetish exercise. Speaking on a radio programmee monitored by our correspondent, Udeze said he didn’t believe such thing still happens in Africa. “For me it wasn’t funny, I didn’t know this type of things still happening in Africa,” he said.

“I think CAF should take action even if the club involved, Kwara United didn’t want to take action, because if something bad had happened to the players due to lack of security what would be the message. CAF on their own should take action and act as soon as possible.”

Also speaking, one of the players of Kwara United, Paul Samson, said they didn’t allow the incident to affect them on the field of play. He added: “We were determined, we believe that with God all things are possible.

If it is by juju, Africa should have won the World Cup, we see it as normal thing, the security was not good enough that was why our chairman was very angry. I am happy we came out victorious.”

