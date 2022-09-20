Sports

Confed Cup attack on Kwara Utd: Udeze charges CAF to sanction Douanes

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has called for serious sanction on AS Douanes of Niger after what transpired between the club and Nigeria representative, Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup played at the weekend in Niamey.

 

The coach Azeez Audu Mohammed side, who last weekend handed Douanes a 3-0 hammering in Lagos, was hit by a dramatic hiccup after suffering an attack from a voodoo man who believes the Nigerian side can be stopped with some spiritual help. In a short video circulating on twitter, the Niger Republic herbalist was seen sprinkling what appeared to be blood of an unknown animal on the Kwara United players who were alighting from their team bus.

 

The herbalist also splashed blood on the ground as the players walked by and on the team bus. None of the Nigerian players appeared physically hurt by the fetish exercise. Speaking on a radio programmee monitored by our correspondent, Udeze said he didn’t believe such thing still happens in Africa. “For me it wasn’t funny, I didn’t know this type of things still happening in Africa,” he said.

 

“I think CAF should take action even if the club involved, Kwara United didn’t want to take action, because if something bad had happened to the players due to lack of security what would be the message. CAF on their own should take action and act as soon as possible.”

 

Also speaking, one of the players of Kwara United, Paul Samson, said they didn’t allow the incident to affect them on the field of play. He added: “We were determined, we believe that with God all things are possible.

 

If it is by juju, Africa should have won the World Cup, we see it as normal thing, the security was not good enough that was why our chairman was very angry. I am happy we came out victorious.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

FG committed to restore Surulere National Stadium – Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

After successfully restoring life to the National Stadium Abuja, the Federal Government is set to do the same for the Surulere National Stadium in Lagos.   Minister of Sports Sunday yesterday, said Dare says that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to bring back the lost glory of the sports arena. Dare stressed that […]
Sports

MTN, New Telegraph partner for AFCON Coverage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Telecommunications giants, MTN and New Telegraph Newspapers are in partnership for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations which started yesterday in Yaoundé, Cameroon.   The apex football competition runs between January 9 and February 6 with New Telegraph bringing all the exciting exclusives, interviews and reports to Nigerians courtesy of the sponsorship of MTN Sports […]
Sports

Edo 2020: State govt shuts MOC office

Posted on Author Reporter

…Shaibu vows to end festival Friday The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu has directed that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Main Organising Committee (MOC) offices of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin be shut down, following Wednesday’s report that the state has no more funds to prosecute the festival. Addressing journalists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica