Confed Cup: Bosso warns Plateau, Rivers Utd against complacency

Nigeria’s U-20 handler, Ladan Bosso, has advised CAF Confederation Cup campaigners, Plateau United and Rivers United, to learn from their mistakes in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League and ensure they get it right at the second tier of the continental football showpiece.

Both teams a fortnight ago failed to beat their North African opponents in the return leg of their final preliminary round matches that would have enabled them to play in the group stage of the lucrative Champions League thereby going down to the Confederation Cup and Bosso believes they must not disappoint this time around as they tackle Libyan clubs in the first round of the Confederation Cup.

Speaking with our correspondent, Bosso who is the President of the Nigeria Coaches Association explained that for both teams to make any meaningful impact at the Confederation Cup, they must ensure they field their best players in all their matches and avoid giving unnecessary respect to their opponents, especially to teams from North Africa.

