Confed Cup: CAF’s Article 6.2. to the rescue for Bayelsa United

There is light at the end of the tunnel for the winner of this year’s AITEO Cup, Bayelsa United, after a clause in the statute of CAF, Article 6.2.1 concerning clubs playing on the continent will allow them to register and also play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

There were insinuations that the Nigeria National League side might not be allowed to play on the continent despite qualifying after defeating Nasarawa United 4-3 on penalties after the regulation time has ended 2-2. Bayelsa United didn’t participate in Club licensing as only the top Nigeria Professional Football League teams did.

However, there was an exception which is stated in the CAF Club Licensing Regulation, Article 6.2.1 which states that “if a club qualifies for a CAF Club Competition based on its sporting results, but has not undergone club licensing at all or undergone club licensing process which is lower/not equivalent to the application to the top division club because it belongs to the division other than the top division.

Like this: Like Loading...