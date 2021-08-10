Sports

Confed Cup: CAF’s Article 6.2. to the rescue for Bayelsa United

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

There is light at the end of the tunnel for the winner of this year’s AITEO Cup, Bayelsa United, after a clause in the statute of CAF, Article 6.2.1 concerning clubs playing on the continent will allow them to register and also play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

There were insinuations that the Nigeria National League side might not be allowed to play on the continent despite qualifying after defeating Nasarawa United 4-3 on penalties after the regulation time has ended 2-2. Bayelsa United didn’t participate in Club licensing as only the top Nigeria Professional Football League teams did.

 

However, there was an exception which is stated in the CAF Club Licensing Regulation, Article 6.2.1 which states that “if a club qualifies for a CAF Club Competition based on its sporting results, but has not undergone club licensing at all or undergone club licensing process which is lower/not equivalent to the application to the top division club because it belongs to the division other than the top division.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21: Babyface emerges best boxer, wins N1m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde, on Friday, emerged the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 21, which held at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos. The West African Boxing Union welterweight champion went home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the N1 million cash attached to the prize.   Baby Face, saw off Jubril “Terrible” […]
Sports

Shenhua insist Ighalo must return after Man United loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua are bracing themselves up for the return of Odion Ighalo to the club. Ighalo’s loan deal at Manchester United ends next month and Man United are not interested in further agreement for the player. English tabloid Daily Star, reported that Ighalo won’t be joining another team in January and will return […]
Sports

Carabao Cup: Holders Man City hammer Arsenal to book s’final spot

Posted on Author Reporter

…as second-tier Brentford stun Newcastle Holders Manchester City piled on the misery for Arsenal to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a ruthless performance at Emirates Stadium. There were barely two minutes on the clock when Gabriel Jesus nodded City ahead, the Brazil forward completely unmarked inside the six-yard area when he met Oleksandr Zinchenko’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica