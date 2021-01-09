Confed Cup: Enyimba battle Rivers United, Celtic

Enyimba will battle either fellow Nigerian club Rivers United or South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Confederation Cup playoff will be played between February 14 and 21. Enyimba dropped down to the Confederation Cup after they lost 4-2 on aggregate to Al Merreikh of Sudan in the first round of the CAF Champions League. The Confederation Cup first round match second leg between Rivers United and Bloemfontein Celtic was postponed after Nigerian authorities refused to step down on Covid-19 protocols for the visiting South African club. Rivers United won the first leg in SouthA frica 2-0. The NFF further requested that the match be relocated to another country, where the Covid measures are not as stringent as those of Nigeria. CAF are set to rule on this matter.

