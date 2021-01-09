Confed Cup: Enyimba battle Rivers United, Celtic

Enyimba will battle either fellow Nigerian club Rivers United or South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Confederation Cup playoff will be played between February 14 and 21. Enyimba dropped down to the Confederation Cup after they lost 4-2 on aggregate to Al Merreikh of Sudan in the first round of the CAF Champions League. The Confederation Cup first round match second leg between Rivers United and Bloemfontein Celtic was postponed after Nigerian authorities refused to step down on Covid-19 protocols for the visiting South African club. Rivers United won the first leg in SouthA frica 2-0. The NFF further requested that the match be relocated to another country, where the Covid measures are not as stringent as those of Nigeria. CAF are set to rule on this matter.
Related Articles
Serie A: Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve draw again
Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved as Juventus drew for the sixth time in 12 Serie A games, this time against Atalanta. Federico Chiesa put the champions ahead with a fine strike from outside the box, his first league goal for Juve. Remo Freuler equalised for mid-table Atalanta with a fine 25-yard strike off […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Greek court finds Maguire guilty, gives him 21-month suspended sentence
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was today handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence after he was found guilty of assaulting and trying to bribe Greek police as the prosecutor blasted the footballer’s ‘pack of lies’. Maguire, 27, was found guilty of assaulting police, verbal abuse, and attempted bribery after the alleged fight last Friday – just […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ajibade Babalade’s death, untimely, painful –3SC laments
England Ibadan Hit by the untimely death of one of their former player, the entire Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan family is mourning the departure to a journey of no return of its Team Manager, Ajibade Babalade who passed on at 48 on Friday . The club described the news of his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)