Confed  Cup: Enyimba draw Egypt’s Pyramid

Enyimba will face Pyramid of Egypt in the CAF Confederation Cup . This is one of the highlights of the draw conducted on Friday at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
CAF Director of competitions Samson Adamu assisted by Cote d’Ivoire legend, Abdoulaye Traore to conduct  the draw process that revealed some thrilling encounters in the road to the final.
Following are the encounters:
2020-21 Total CAF Confederation Cup:
Quarterfinals
(1st leg 16 May 2021 – 2nd leg 23 May 2021)
QF 1 – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v JS Kabylie (Algeria)
QF 2 – Orlando Pirates (South Africa) v Raja CA (Morocco)
QF 3 – Pyramids FC (Egypt) v Enyimba (Nigeria)
QF 4 – Coton Sport (Cameroon) v Jaraaf (Senegal)
Semifinals
(1st leg 20 June 2021 – 2nd leg 27 June 2021)
SF 1 – Winner of QF 3 v Winner of QF 2
SF 2 – Winner of QF 4 v Winner of QF 1
Final
(10 July 2021)
Winner SF 1 – Winner SF 2

