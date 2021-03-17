Sports

Confed Cup: Enyimba in S’ Africa to win, says captain

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Enyimba International Football Captain, Austin Oladapo, has disclosed that the team is in South Africa to win against their host, Orlando Pirates, as both teams clash in CAF Confederation Cup today in the Rainbow country. The two-time CAF Champions League winners are playing their second match of the group stage against the South Africans after picking their first maximum points in the group at home against Ahly Benghazi last week. Despite Enyimba FC’s recent visits to South Africa being cagey, Oladapo who said that their match against Ahly Benghazi was a moral booster for them, believes they can turn the table “The game against Ahly Benghazi was a good game for us and a morale booster, the game has built our confidence and we will love to continue our winning run.

“The game is a big battle because whosoever wins goes top of the group, Pirates are a good side but we are here (South Africa) for a win,” he said. This is the third time Enyimba FC will be facing Orlando Pirates in a CAF club competition. In 2006 both teams met for the first time in the CAF Champions League group stage, the Buccanears won 1-0 in South Africa and then held the People’s Elephant to a goalless draw in Nigeria in the reverse fixture. Enyimba will have their striker Tosin Omoyele back in the fold, as there are no major concerns for Coach Fatai Osho. Meanwhile, Osho predicted a tough game, but insists that the team will be equal to the task.

“Orlando Pirates play good football and move the ball quickly too, they can play their way out in difficult situations, their speed of play is in abundance as well; it is going to be a tough task but we are very prepared for this,” he told Enyimba new net.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL: Rangers, Dakkada secure away wins

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The MatchDay Three of the Nigeria Professional Football League witnessed two away wins with Rangers defeating Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0, same as Dakkada FC, which defeated FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 in Nnewi.   Rivers United maintained their winning run in the league as they make it three wins in three games by thrashing Kwara United 3-0 […]
Sports

Shock appointments for Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SCORENigeria can exclusively report that there will be several shock postings when the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) finally announce new coaches for the various national teams.   A top official informed SCORENigeria these appointments will most likely be made this week after so many months of speculations.   It was also gathered that a lot […]
Sports

EPL: Alisson errors help Man City go 10 points clear of Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester in goalless draw at Wolves *Kane returns to inspire Spurs win against West Brom Two glaring errors from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson gifted Manchester City a 10th successive Premier League victory and a 10-point advantage over the reigning champions. Mohamed Salah’s penalty had cancelled out a close-range opener from Ilkay Gundogan, who had earlier blazed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica