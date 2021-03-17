Confed Cup: Enyimba in S’ Africa to win, says captain

Enyimba International Football Captain, Austin Oladapo, has disclosed that the team is in South Africa to win against their host, Orlando Pirates, as both teams clash in CAF Confederation Cup today in the Rainbow country. The two-time CAF Champions League winners are playing their second match of the group stage against the South Africans after picking their first maximum points in the group at home against Ahly Benghazi last week. Despite Enyimba FC’s recent visits to South Africa being cagey, Oladapo who said that their match against Ahly Benghazi was a moral booster for them, believes they can turn the table “The game against Ahly Benghazi was a good game for us and a morale booster, the game has built our confidence and we will love to continue our winning run.

“The game is a big battle because whosoever wins goes top of the group, Pirates are a good side but we are here (South Africa) for a win,” he said. This is the third time Enyimba FC will be facing Orlando Pirates in a CAF club competition. In 2006 both teams met for the first time in the CAF Champions League group stage, the Buccanears won 1-0 in South Africa and then held the People’s Elephant to a goalless draw in Nigeria in the reverse fixture. Enyimba will have their striker Tosin Omoyele back in the fold, as there are no major concerns for Coach Fatai Osho. Meanwhile, Osho predicted a tough game, but insists that the team will be equal to the task.

“Orlando Pirates play good football and move the ball quickly too, they can play their way out in difficult situations, their speed of play is in abundance as well; it is going to be a tough task but we are very prepared for this,” he told Enyimba new net.

