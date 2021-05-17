Sports

Confed Cup: Enyimba thrashed 4-1 in Egypt

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s Enyimba will have an Herculean task climbing the Pyramids when the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals match with Egypt Pyramids hold. They amassed a massive 4-1 loss at the first leg match played this Sunday in Cairo.
What a twist of fate! Enyimba opened the game with a blistering goal by Victor Mboama in the first minute before capitulating in the minutes that followed. The host team levelled up through ramadan Sobhi in the 15th minute.
Abdallah Saed shot the Pyramids ahead in the 49th minute before Ibrahim Adel’s brace in the 58th and 66th minute put the game beyond the Nigerians.
Enyimba will need a clear three goal scoreline to have a realistic chance of advancing into the semi-finals.
Earlier, they had found it difficult to cancel a three-goal deficit from Sudan’s El Merreikh in the first tier competition, the Champions League and therefore dropped into the Confederation Cup.
Yellow cards:
Ahmed Sami, Mahmoud Hamada (Pyramids FC)
Lineups:
Pyramids FC: Sherif Ekramy – Ahmed Fathi, Ahmed Sami, Ali Gabr (Ahmed Ayman 66), Mohamed Hamdi – Nabil “Dunga” Emad, Eric Traore (Mahmoud Hamada 87), Abdallah El Said (Eslam Issa 87) – Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Farouk (Ahmed Tawfiq 23), John Antwi (Ibrahim Adel 46).
Enyimba: John Noble – Daniel Darkwah, Abubakar Hassan (Ojo 70), Farouk Mohammed, Omoyele Abraham, Ibitham Orok (Temielyein 56), Egbe Manyo, Ogbonnaya Nelson, Nbaoma Chukwuma (Adebayo 70) , Oladapo Tunde (Olisema 70), Olatunji Mathew
Venue: Air Defence Stadium, Cairo
Referee: Victor Gomes

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FIFA president tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“FIFA president Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus,” a statement said. “The FIFA president, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days. “All people who came into contact with the FIFA president during the last […]
Sports

Administrators killing Nigerian athletes’ ambitions –Udo-Obong

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

  Olympics gold medalist Enefiok Udo-Obong believes Nigerian athletes have seen their growth decimated by poor leadership in the administration of athletics in the country.   The former Team Nigeria captain said that administrators have not embraced new methodology in governance a development that has robbed off negatively on the growth of homegrown talents.   […]
Sports

500 golfers storm Ikoyi Club for Polaris Bank Unity Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The highbrow Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 is agog with festivities as over 500-golfers drawn from across the country have stormed the club for the maiden edition of the Polaris Bank-sponsored Unity Cup Golf Championship. The competition, which also serves as inaugural tournament for the Dr. Meckson Innocent Okoro-led executive Committee, is first of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica