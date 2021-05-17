Confed Cup: Enyimba thrashed 4-1 in Egypt

Nigeria’s Enyimba will have an Herculean task climbing the Pyramids when the return leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals match with Egypt Pyramids hold. They amassed a massive 4-1 loss at the first leg match played this Sunday in Cairo.

What a twist of fate! Enyimba opened the game with a blistering goal by Victor Mboama in the first minute before capitulating in the minutes that followed. The host team levelled up through ramadan Sobhi in the 15th minute.

Abdallah Saed shot the Pyramids ahead in the 49th minute before Ibrahim Adel’s brace in the 58th and 66th minute put the game beyond the Nigerians.

Enyimba will need a clear three goal scoreline to have a realistic chance of advancing into the semi-finals.

Earlier, they had found it difficult to cancel a three-goal deficit from Sudan’s El Merreikh in the first tier competition, the Champions League and therefore dropped into the Confederation Cup.

Yellow cards:

Ahmed Sami, Mahmoud Hamada (Pyramids FC)

Lineups:

Pyramids FC: Sherif Ekramy – Ahmed Fathi, Ahmed Sami, Ali Gabr (Ahmed Ayman 66), Mohamed Hamdi – Nabil “Dunga” Emad, Eric Traore (Mahmoud Hamada 87), Abdallah El Said (Eslam Issa 87) – Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Farouk (Ahmed Tawfiq 23), John Antwi (Ibrahim Adel 46).

Enyimba: John Noble – Daniel Darkwah, Abubakar Hassan (Ojo 70), Farouk Mohammed, Omoyele Abraham, Ibitham Orok (Temielyein 56), Egbe Manyo, Ogbonnaya Nelson, Nbaoma Chukwuma (Adebayo 70) , Oladapo Tunde (Olisema 70), Olatunji Mathew

Venue: Air Defence Stadium, Cairo

Referee: Victor Gomes

