Confed Cup trauma behind us, says Rivers Utd coach

Everything seemed to be falling apart in the Garden City of Port Harcourt in the wake of Rivers United’s excruciating loss to Enyimba FC in the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup. What followed were two straight defeats in the league and an ignominious announcement of the suspension of two key members of the team – Theophilus Afelokhai and Ifeanyi Anaemena – for alleged unethical conduct. In their last three matches, however, the pride of Rivers have amassed seven points out of a possible nine and are now fifth on the log, just one point behind the league leaders as at Wednesday night. Eguma was a very happy man after his side’s 2-0 win over MFM on Wednesday, with his side keeping a third successive clean sheet and extending their new found unbeaten run to four matches.

Eguma told www.npfl.ng that his team is now over the bad patch. “I think we were doing well from the beginning of the season until we crashed out of the Confederation Cup, the psychological trauma affected the team and that was why we had that transition period of bad results,” he said.

“This time around, we have overcome that and the players are now rearing to go, there is a new lease of life in camp, players have kept behind them, all that happened in the Confederation Cup and looking fresh to tackle the league now so we’re on course.”

In spite of Rivers United’s troubles, they still maintained their invincible home run. As at the conclusion of Match- Day 16, Eguma’s team remain the only team in the top flight with a 100% record at home. Eguma says the record of seven wins out of seven at home is good but that it has not been easy to achieve. He added: “It is good. I like us to win because it is very good to win.

