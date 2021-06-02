Arts & Entertainments

Conference on culture in times of plague, organisers announce call for papers

Ahead of the international conference on ‘Culture in the times of Plague: Coronavirus’ impact on the cultural development in Sub- Saharan Africa’, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, the organisers have announced call for papers.

Division for Research on Sub-Saharan Africa, Institute of Mediterranean and Oriental Cultures, Polish Academy of Sciences (DRSSA IMOCPAS), in a statement, “invites all the scholars and specialist in the field to participate in the international conference.” According to the statement, due to the pandemic restrictions, the Conference will take place online and will be broadcasted from Warsaw, Poland on the 8th of September 2021.

“COVID-19 pandemic, which results in the death of more than 3 million people between December 2019 and April 2021 reshaped the world map through the borders of lockdown measures. “Apart from obvious health crisis and loss of life, economic and social problems were soon to follow and had a profound impact on the affected communities.

“Behind the scenes of the ongoing debate about disease control, prevention and treatment or the economic consequences of the pandemic on both small business and global economy, the Coronavirus has slowly begun to reshape different cultures and local societies.

“During the 1st DRSSA, Conference we will concentrate on this less discussed cultural impact and we will focus on the impact of pandemics on cultures within Sub-Saharan Africa – the region with unique cultural and community value, thus we would like to open the platform for the discussion on the topics listed below and other related subjects: Creative and performative arts during the pandemic; Coronavirus as a topic for literature and academia; COVID-19 impact on popular culture; Community response to lockdown and pandemic crisis; Economic challenges for the cultural institutions; Can you mask a mask? – Folklore and pandemic.

The topics which will be presented jointly or separately during the thematic panels also include: Religious views and impact of the Coronacrisis on the religious communities; Pandemic and education in African countries; The impact on tourism, development and protection of cultural heritage.

