Conferment with a National Honour: Muhammadu Zaki Congratulates Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero

Alhaji Mahmud Muhammadu Zaki and the entire descendents of the late Sarki Muhammadu, Zaki of Kano have congratulated the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on the conferment of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a congratulatory message that was personally signed by Muhammadu Zaki as Emir Ado Bayero was being honoured with the award on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja where the event took place.

Zaki stated that the immense contribution of the Emir to the ancient city of Kano could not be disregarded, adding that he has changed the face of the city for good since he assumed office.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for “honouring a worthy individual and revered monarch,” he urged others to emulate his good deeds and be part of nation building at this critical period.

Emir Aminu Ado Bayero also thanked the Almighty Allah for the honour, while also thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for counting him worthy of the honour.

The revered monarch said in a statement that “I thank Almighty Allah for this great honour and I will always appreciate the goodwill and prayers, which contributed to my little success and led to the emirate’s contributions to Kano in particular and the nation at large and has contributed to unity and peace in the country.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to guide, bless and protect us all,” he concluded.

 

Our Reporters

