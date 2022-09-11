Confidence vote on Ayu won’t count, Wike tells Secondus

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the vote of confidence passed in the chairman of the by the National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu would not count.

Wike, while reacting to the erstwhile party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, reported dance on the confidence vote of the party , noted that the decision by NEC will not dissuade him and others from insisting on changes in the party.

The governor spoke at the 11th Hour homecoming and reception organised for decampees from various political parties who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, which held at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt yesterday.

He said: “I was listening and watching.

They said there is one man they call Secondus. They said he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person vote of confidence.

“He forgets history. Ask him the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida moved a motion of vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndudi Elumelu. They gave you (Secondus) a vote of confidence. What happened?

You left office.

“We don’t fight and go back. If you like, you can have as many 20 votes of confidences. It’s not my business. My business is to make sure the right thing is done, and the right thing must be done. Whether today or tomorrow.”

He said despite the heightening political alignment and negotiations that are going on, his administration has not abandoned governance in the state.

The governor explained that it is the love that he has for the state that has made him to remain devoted to providing good governance until the last day of his tenure.

“I’m not going to play party politics with the interest of my people. Rivers State is paramount to me first before any other person or group.

“So, the eyes can see what we have done. Up till today, we have never abandoned governance. So many people are already rounding up, taking the last they have but yet, we are still committed in commissioning, and flagging off projects.

“Because of the love we have for our people, we will continue to serve you till May 29, when by the grace of God, Siminialaye Fubara will be inaugurated the governor of Rivers State.”

Wike commended the decampees for their courage to rejoin their political family because it is true that there is no other political party that can win election in Rivers State except the PDP.

