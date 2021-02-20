News

Confirm Bawa as EFCC chair, group tells Senate

The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and other members of the Senate, have been urged to confirm the nomination of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by the Foundation for Civilian Peace in Niger Delta (FCPND). FCPND, is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), whose Directorate, the Civilian Peace Task Force in the Niger Delta (CPTF), collaborates with the Army, Police, Civil Defence Corps, the EFCC and other security agencies to fight against oil thefts, oil bunkering and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region of the country.

The call by the group followed the allegations by some activists that Bawa should not be considered for the commission, until he clears himself of the accusation of illegal sale to his proxies of 244 seized trucks while he headed the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC, over which he was detained and transferred to the Lagos EFCC office.

Apparently relying on the recommendations of the Justice Ayo Salami’s Panel of Investigation set up to probe the activities of the commission and the former Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, President Muhammadu Buhari announced Bawa’s nomination and sent his name to the Senate for confirmation. But, in a statement signed by Chief Joseph Ijede and Tony Erha, President and Secretary General of FCPND, respectively, urged the President and his colleagues not to be swayed by “the malicious allegations by the mischief makers, intended to dent the name and integrity of Mr. Bawa.”

