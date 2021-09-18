News

Conflicting judgements: NJC sets up c’ttee to investigate 3 judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has, in line with the principles of fair hearing, directed the three judges of coordinate jurisdiction, who granted Exparte Orders over the same case with the same subject matter, to appear before a special Investigation Committee constituted by the Council in order to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for such act.

The Council set up the investigative committee at its 95th meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday and Thursday. According to a statement issued by council spokesperson, Soji Oye, the Council also resolved to set up a Medical Board in order ascertain the health status of Hon. Justice Amina Yaroson of Kaduna State Customary Court of Appeal. According to Oye, “Council at its Plenary considered the Reports of the two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees (PCAC) on the petitions written against 18 Judicial Officers and on the recommendation of the Committee, issued a letter of advice to Hon. Justice Elias O. Abua of Cross River State High Court to in future be wary of granting an Order staying the execution of judgements which appeared executory in nature as the one he granted in Suit No. HC/MSC/67/2019. “Council however, dismissed the petitions written against Hon. Justices I. E. Ekwu and Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Justices O. O. Ogunjobi, S. B. A. Candide-Johnson and S. A. Onigbanjo of High Court of Lagos State, Hon. Justices Chiwendu Nwogu, S. C. Amadi and A. U. Kingsley Chuku, for either lacking in merit, subjudice or statute barred. Other petitions dismissed for the same reasons were those written against Hon. Justice I. K. Banu, Chief Judge, of Adamawa, Hon. Justice A.L. Lagre, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Adamawa, Justice Felibus B. Andetur, Chief Judge, Taraba State, Hon. Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi of Ondo State, High Court, Hon. Justice Nse Emeka Daniel of Akwa-Ibom State High Court and Justice H. T. D. Gwadah of Kaduna State High Court.

The Plenary of the Council also considered the Report of the Interview Committee and agreed to recommend 12 candidates as Heads of Court, 18 candidates as High Court Judges, 6 candidates as Kadis of Sharia Courts of Appeal and one candidate as Customary Court of Appeal Judge. The Notifications of retirement of 22 Judges of the Federal and State High Courts and Notifications of death of three Judges of States were also considered by the NJC Plenary.

