Confluence Queens threatens showdown with management

ABUJA

Players of Kogi State clubside, the Confluence Queens FC, are set to boycott their Matchday 5 of the Nigeria Women Football League NWFL scheduled for Wednesday.

 

Although unlike their male counterpart, Kogi United, who went on protest last week to the government house, Lokoja over unpaid entitlements, the Confluence Queens are set to miss NWPL resumption due to financial problems.

 

It was gathered that except for any last minute intervention by Kogi State Government, Confluence Queens will not honour their NWPL home game against FC Robo on Wednesday.

 

Following the one month postponement of matches due to COVID-19 mandatory test, the NWPL may witness its first walk-over under the current league board as reports said Confluence Queens have no money to continue the league.

