Confrontation won’t solve security issues, Okorocha tells Uzodimma

A former governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday called on his successor, Hope Uzodinma, to engage relevant stakeholders in the state and used the tool of consultation rather than confrontation in solving the security challenges in the state. Okorocha said despite the challenges of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other agitators during his tenure as governor; he was able to keep the state peaceful because he consulted widely with relevant stakeholders. Speaking at Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, while on a condolence visit to the family of late Mrs. Felicia Biskanga, the senator said except justice was allowed and poverty stamped out, the workload on the military and the police would yield little or no results.

He said: “I came to Jos for the burial of Mrs. Felicia Biskanga, who was a very close family friend because she saw me growing up here in Plateau State. “She encouraged me a whole lot during my days of struggle, especially when I opened St. Joseph Primary School, Vom, here in Plateau State. I recall the encouragement she gave me, how she had to go to the Ministry of Education to help me sort out some document issues, her demise is really painful to me. “The security situation in Imo State, the security situation in Nigeriaasawhole, thesecuritysituation in all nooks and crannies of our societyis notpalatable.

We are passing through a very difficult moment in the history of our nation. “The recent attack on the Police Headquarters and a Correctional Centre in Imo State, the unending herdsmen crises, the banditry, the unending Boko Haram challenge, kidnapping, these are all products of poverty and injustice. “I think time has come for those of us political leaders to tell ourselves the truth and address this ugly situation and help our men and women of the armed forces .

