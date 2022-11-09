Confronting menace of double taxation on jetty operations

After drastic reduction in illegal operations among private jetty owners, the Ministry of Transportation is making a move to address the challenges of double taxation. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In 2021, the Presidential Standing Committee on Private Jetties (PSCPJ) set up by the Federal Government to checkmate security breaches, economic sabotage, gun-running and other criminal activities, which were traced to private jetties, threatened that the multinational companies would no longer be allowed to operate jetty facilities without valid licence duly approved by the government because of illegal business operations.

Challenges

It was gathered that illegal activities had been ongoing at the jetties on a large scale with impunity, while efforts to control their operations yielded no results despite the presence of National Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) among others. The presidential committee was set up to find out why illegal activities were thriving in some private jetties as regulatory agencies failed to discharge their mandates. Because of the illegalities, in November 2021, the presidential committee issued a notice that jetties found operating without valid licence would be closed and their operators prosecuted as economic saboteurs. Also, the committee threatened to revoke the operating licences of the operators, who have refused to comply with statutory regulatory obligations, noting that some jetties were operating without licence.

Outcome

However, one year after, PSCPJ explained that illegal business had reduced in the sector as the multi-national companies no longer engage jetty facility without possess valid licence. Also, the Chairman of the Technical Sub Committee of PSCPJ, Mr Joseph Ororo, noted that the committee had promoted the International Ship and Port Facilities Security (ISPS) Code compliance level, safety and security of tank farmsowners. He stressed that the presidential committee had contributed immensely to the increased revenue generation of the agencies in the maritime industry.

Ministerial directive

Regardless of the achievements, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, said that the committee inspections should not be restricted to timelines but should include unscheduled visits to jetties to ensure compliance with extant laws and regulations.

Double taxation

He assured that the Federal Government would soon harmonise taxes paid by jetty operators to address double taxation and promote ease of doing business in the country. Mu’azu explained in Abuja at a meeting with the Technical Sub-Committee of the Presidential Standing Committee on Private Jetties that operators were more often made to pay multiple registration fees by different regulatory agencies such as the National Inland Waterways (NIWA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Ororo informed that the committee was created in 2004 to checkmate security breaches, economic sabotage, gun-running and other criminal activities which were traced to private jetties. According to him, the technical sub-committee was the expert arm of the Presidential Standing Committee on Private Jetties (PSCPJ), adding that prior to the constitution of the standing committee, there was a directive to shut down all private jetties across the country due to the intractable illegalities associated with them.

Terms of reference

Ororo explained: “The committee’s terms of reference include to re-open all jetties deemed vital to the economy of the country as well as to examine all the remaining closed jetties and recommend those to be retained and those to remain permanently closed. “The Standing committee meets from time to time to consider applications for operating license for jetties and recommend those to be issued new licenses by the minister of transportation. the minister is also to keep the president fully informed on the work of the standing committee.” Ororo informed that the work of the sub-committee had contributed immensely to increased revenue generation for the various regulatory agencies and the Federal Government as well as bringing about a high level of safety at the respective private jetties. He noted that other derivatives from the work of the com-mittee was that multi-national companies no longer engage jetty facility if such does not possess valid license duty, adding that there was improved relationship between the companies and their host communities due to Cooperate Social Responsibility projects and job creation made available to them and Nigerians by extension.

Loss

Before the committee was set up, it was gathered that government had been losing $775.2 million of oil and gas cargoes discharged at undesignated terminals yearly. It was revealed that Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), NIMASA and NIWA were empowered to license and monitor more than 200 private jetties in the country but currently some of the jetties have become the haven of illegal bunkering, crude oil theft, trafficking in hard drugs, arms and ammunition, smuggling of prohibited and other illegal trade goods and migration.

Last line

Security agencies should be equipped to monitor private jetties operation in the country while regulatory agencies should enforce compliance without compromise.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...