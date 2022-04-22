Confronting the menace of oil theft

Itis asurprisethat Nigeriahasjustwoken upfrom its heavy inertia to know that the country is losing substantial volumeof crudeoiltooiltheftand bunkering. Theseactivities are as old as the oil industry. Nigeria cannot shy away from the truth or claim ignorance of the astronomical volume of oil theft for the past 50 years.

It deliberately let loose the baby tiger into the wild to mature to a monstrous size and sophistication to evade being caught or detected in the act for several years. Thereisacommonsensethatanywhereintheworldwhere criminalsarenevercaughtorbroughttojusticeforalongtime, the government agents are directly involved or a cartel with powerful links to high profile politicians in government protecting the common interests of both parties is involved. The world is very familiar with this phenomenon as we always see inmafiamovieplots.

Youmay gotochurchevery day and twice onSundays, itdoesnottochangethewayof thisworldbecause this world is not a Holy place but a hotbed for intimidation, victimization and terrorism garnished with condiments of betrayal, greed and corruption.

The unprecedented economic consequences of the immense oil theft has left most serious thinking business men and high value politicians to ponder in their silent moment saying “What Have We Done to Get to this State of Putrescence?” It is not that nothing was done in the past. Actually, in 2000 NNPC made a very innovative and successful strategy to combat corruption at the PPMC depots nationwide, reducing pipeline vandalisation and smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries. Let me rewind.

A few years back, NNPC was fighting this battlealone, especiallythetheftthroughpipelinevandalisation for crude and finished products along system E and 2E NNPC pipelines. The depot pumping station may hardly know the conditionsalong the pipelines buta receivingdepotmaynotice adropinpumpingpressure(signallingasuspectedlinebreak).

At this stage it is impossible to physically inspect hundreds of kilometres of pipeline to detect the exact spot but have to patiently wait for a report from the affected community. Early detection of pipeline disruption was not possible at that time and may still be so today. In the past it took four to seven days to locate a vandalized spot through the effort of good Samaritans whotookuponthemselvestotravellongdistancestothenearest pipeline depot to report a case of pipeline rupture from either failed integrity of highly corroded pipesor fromvandalisation. On receiving such reports, NNPC would mobilize MOPOL with selected engineers to the location for the repairs of the damaged line. In the early 2000, NNPC mobilized military and MOPOL to assist to curb the menace but it was later discovered they were part of the problems too.

It was nightmare for NNPC There was a proposal to involve the local communities to constantlymonitorthesafetyof thepipelinespassing through theircommunitiesinreturnformonthlypayoutforworkwell done. In this scenario, you cannot rely too much on human beings where there is exchange of money as a reward.

The highest bidder becomes the master of the business and immediate change of loyalty. In 1994, a think tank of NNPC then, the Consultancy ServicesUnit( CSU) based inLagosproposed theuseof technology to monitor the distribution of Crude and Product lines using the principles of TELEMETRY/SCADA where NNPC could monitor real time distribution activities of the pipelines along the country’s arteries of pipeline network. Any vandalisation of pipeline break along the distribution lines is instantly detectedwithatell- taleblinking lightsoraudiblealarmdisplaying the coordinates of the location on the screen.

An SOS signal is immediatelydispatchedtothenearestmilitarybase(Airforce, Navy or Army or combined team) for immediate dispatch of anti-terror personnel to swoop on the area and contain the menace. Response time would be such that the vandals would not have enough time to inflict maximum damage. This idea was muted at the presentation venue and did not get to top management of NNPC at that time because of the associated high cost todeploysuch technology. Thatcostly decision to mutethe idea didnotconsiderthelongtermcost- benefitimplications. If that technology was deployed at that material time, the country would have saved more than $20 billion or more to date.

Apart from the long term cost saving, the technological experience in managingthepipelinesurveillanceandsecurityovertheyears would have been extended to our railway and road networks for the same purpose. This 1995 technology has advanced to modern and faster technology with many additions (e.g. use of HD video cameras to capture footage needed in identifying and persecuting the criminal bunch in court, SMS, long distance drones, cloud storage, satellites, etc.).

Related Oil & Gas EU Ambassadors Visit NNPC, To Strengthen Partnership in Energy Sector It is still not too late if we prioritise the need to deploy this technology. Themoneytoacquirethistechnologycanbegenerated if we can significantly reduce the huge wastage from the three tiers of government which are too numerous to mention here. Thegovernment can reengineeritsprocessestosave cost and improve efficiency in delivery of their goals. In201, theGulf Of GuineaEnergySecurityStrategic(Ggess) Initiative was interested in the curbing of Oil theft in Nigeria. TheUK Government(Foreign& CommonwealthOffice– FCO) offered technical assistance to address the problem of illegally obtained (stolen) crude oils in the Niger Delta.

––Obaigbena is a retired Group General Manager in the NNPC Research & Development Division.

