Confronting threats to oil prosperity

Recently, the Federal Government openly confirmed threat to the nation’s oil prosperity even as it also mulled a slash of 30 per cent cost on major contracts with a shaky conviction that the renewed efforts could help in mitigating effects of COVID-19. Adeola Yusuf reports

The Federal Government on Thursday officially confirmed that there was a threat to Nigeria’s oil prosperity, maintaining that it had slashed cost of some major oil contracts by 30 per cent.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who said this, maintained that the threat to the oil revenue would not ease until after 2022. The aggressive industry-wide cost containment measure being embarked upon is to strengthen the oil and gas sector in order to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the economy. How far these measures would go in taking Nigeria’s economy out of troubled waters is, for now, better left to the imagination.

The new normal Commenting on COVID-19 and Nigerian Oil and Gas industry, Sylva said the pandemic had caused demand-supply imbalance, revenue decline due to low oil prices as well as decline in demand of crude oil due to the global lockdown.

He added that the pandemic had caused pressure on Nigeria crude oil selling price due to supply glut and lack of buyers and production uncertainties due to refinery shutdown in major refining centres across Europe and Asia.

The huge revenue lost due to sheer drop in oil price arising from supply-demand imbalance has significantly impacted the Nigerian economy due to budget deficits and delivery challenges, project slippages, job losses in the private sector.

Heat on IOCs Oil giant, Shell, is no longer going to retain its current workforce as it has concluded plans to trim bogus employment status. Rival BP has already announced plans for 10,000 cuts, most by year end, while Exxon- Mobil is similarly reducing staff by 10-15 per cent. Shell Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Ben van Beurden, hinted that the energy giant would “resize as appropriate” as it moves to become a “simpler and leaner” organisation.

Speaking on a conference call, van Beurden said designs to reby structure and streamline the firm were now being drawn up, meaning it “will end up, probably, with fewer people.” Shell, which posted second quarter losses of, $18.1 billion, currently has 83,000 employees worldwide, with “really difficult decisions” already being made such as voluntary severance programmes and freezing bonuses to reduce costs.

It comes as the energy giant seeks to reposition the business post-Covid-19, with the virus leading to huge writedowns of its oil and gas businesses, as it heads towards net zero. van Beurden said that work would help “improve the situation” but it is “too premature” to give figures in terms of how much Shell will shrink its workforce.

However, a clearer picture might arise in coming months for the company, which employs around 6,000 people in the UK.

He said: “After the summer we will be going through a zero-based review of our diagonal operating model within the new structures that we are currently deciding on. “I think that will probably be the time to see what comes out in terms of headcount.”

Shell’s plan includes “structural improvements” including accelerating the use of automation and digitalisation. Van Beurden highlighted that a “simpler and a leaner and a more focussed organisation also costs much less.”

He added: “With simpler and more streamlined ways of working we will end up, probably, with fewer people. “At this point in time we are going through the design phases to see exactly what that will look like, we are making progress in line with what we expect.

“Of course in the lead up to it we are already working very hard to improve the situation. “So we have opened up voluntary severance, we have reduced expatriation, we are reducing our contingent workforce but this is all done more on voluntary and a more managed way.”

Cost cutting measures by FG

The view on cost cutting measures reby Sylva, who was special guest of honour at Seplat’s Energy Summit 2020, themed; “Business Sustainability and Strategic Leadership in Africa,” was corroborated by the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, who declared that at the moment, none of the four refineries was producing. Sylva noted that the government had also embarked on aggressive capital allocation to priority projects with low cost of production.

According to him, some of the measures are renegotiation of contracts to achieve minimum 30 per cent cost reduction, downward renegotiation of all contracts and other business obligation. He said that government, through the NNPC, had rolled out strategies to achieve $10/bbl unit operating cost without jeopardising the business

“Going forward, we foresee that global upstream investment will continue on the decline trend and recovery is likely to come beyond 2022. “In the US, total oil rig count declined significantly from 678 rigs in March 2020 to 287 rigs in June 2020,” he stated.

A year of gas The Federal Government, Sylva said, had declared this year 2020 as “the Year of Gas” and, therefore, commenced the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP). “On January 16, we inaugurated an Inter-agency Committee saddled with the responsibility of coordinating our concerted efforts to ensure the penetration of domestic utilisation of LPG, encourage auto Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Natural Gas for the domestic market.

“This will drastically reduce the massive outflow of the nation’s foreign exchange currently being expended in the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS),” he said.

NNPC’s transformation

Kyari reiterated government’s target to boost crude oil production to three million barrels per day, saying that the significance of the oil and gas business in the continent was huge and could not be neglected. According to him, economic activities within the continent will tend to play a part in the NNPC’s drive toward sustainability, but Africa remains the next destination of oil and gas businesses.

“All four national refineries are down at the moment, but we are working round the clock to see how we can fix them. “We will also continue to support the completion of the Dangote refinery and create space for local skills to come into play so as to reduce cost and contribute to economic growth.

“We remain committed to achieving our target of increasing crude oil production to the national target of three million barrels per day and reserves of 40 million barrels,” Kyari said.

An investor’s view Mr Roger Brown, the incoming Chief Executive Officer, Seplat, assured stakeholders of enhanced returns on investment in the years ahead. Brown expressed optimism of market recovery in the coming months, noting that the company would remain committed to efficient service delivery. He said that timely completion of the Assa North/ Ohaji South (ANOH) project remained the company’s major priority in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last line

As the Federal Government appears to be on the right track with its cost cutting measures,

it should, therefore, do more to ensure that the negative effects of COVID-19 on the economy is cushioned, even as citizens should join hands with the government in this regard.

