Confusion As 115-Year-Old Man’s Corpse Disappears From Mortuary

There is palpable confu – sion in Orebe village in Amansea town of Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State following the mysterious disappearance of the corpse of a 115-year-old Pa Michael Nwanwuba Onyekwelu, the oldest man in the community from the mortuary.

Late Pa Onyekwelu, aged 115 years and the oldest man in Amansea had died and his corpse was deposited at one Regina Hospital in the town in preparation for the weeklong burial ceremonies at the deceased’s family house in Orebe community in the LGA.

Coincidentally, arrangements for the burial rites had been concluded with a wake keep conducted by family members and other sympathisers on Thursday at the family house, while the Church Service, as well as final internment was supposed to hold last Friday.

However, anxiety was heightened after the family members, officiating priests and several other sympathizers waited several hours without the arrival of the motorcade that went to bring the corpse from the mortuary.

