Confusion as abductors of allegedly killed Osun NURTW chairman demand N15m ransom

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

…as police say 8 suspects arrested

 

T here was confusion among the family members of the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area, Kazeem Alli, reportedly killed by his abductors, as they are said to have received calls from those claiming to be holding him hostage demanding ransom.

 

According to the family, the suspected kidnappers demanded N15million ransom to free Alli who was reportedly killed on Saturday. Kazeem was waylaid, attacked with guns and cutlasses after unknown gunmen trailed him to Oke-Alfa area of Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area, Osun State on Saturday night before he was whisked away to unknown destination.

 

However, an APC chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun had alleged that Kazeem was killed after suspected assailants sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attacked him because of his support for the party. It had earlier been announced by the party that Kazeem was killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

 

The Osun State Police Command through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that the body of Kazeem is yet to be found as police, hunters, vigilante and locals have been mobilised to the bushes to rescue the victim.

 

Opalola further confirmed that eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the  attack. A family member who pleaded not to be named, told our Correspondent yesterday that the abductors have contacted the family to demand for N15 million ransom.

 

According to the family member, “The kidnappers have reached out to us. They warned us not to let anybody know about the negotiations. They have been reaching the family through the wife, Jemila Alli.

 

“They demanded for N15 million as ransom. We have not spoken with Kazeem Alli since he was abducted. We are praying for his safe return.”

 

