Confusion as APC takes over PDP secretariat in Calabar

There is confusion in Calabar as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has taken over the Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

This is coming in the wake of the recent defection of the State governor, Professor Ben Ayade from the PDP to the APC.

The Secretariat which is a one storey building has been used by the PDP for the past 21 years as its Secretariat. However, following the last Thursday defection of the governor, the Secretariat is currently being rebranded and renovated in preparation for APC to take possession.

The building is being painted in the colours of the APC and stern looking policemen have cordoned off the area to ward off trouble makers. The State Commissioner for Environment, Mfon Bassey in his reaction said there is nothing strange about it.

He said the governor has renewed the rent of the building and being in the APC, he is not expected to pay for the PDP.

However, the state Police Command has warned trouble makers to steer clear of the building. Command Spokesman, DSP Irene Ugbo in a statement in Calabar said, “The attention of the Nigeria Police has been drawn to plans by some individuals and groups to disrupt the renovation work going on at a building on No:142 along the Muritala Mohammed Highway, Calabar.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the property is a rented property, that Tenancy” is not in Contention.

“As a responsible Command, we will not sit back and watch any Person(s) come to disrupt the relative peace we have worked tirelessly to achieve. All are warned to maintain Peace, Law and Order.

“The current situation is a wake-up call to Men of Character to rise up, put resources together to replace Structures that will not be contentious in future,” the release said.

