Confusion as APC takes over PDP secretariat in Calabar

There is confusion in Calabar as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has taken over the Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming in the wake of the recent defection of the state Governor, Professor Ben Ayade from the PDP to the APC.

The Secretariat, which is a one-storey building, has been used by the PDP for the past 21 years as its headquarters.

However, following the recent defection of the governor, the Secretariat is presently being rebranded and renovated in preparation for the APC to take possession.

The building is being painted in the colours of the APC and stern looking policemen have cordoned off the area to ward off trouble makers.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Mfon Bassey in his reaction said there is nothing strange about it.

Like this: Like Loading...