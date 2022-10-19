News

Confusion as Atiku travels to Europe

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

There is confusion yesterday over the sudden trip of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president left Nigeria to Paris, France hours after his party’s second presidential rally in Kaduna on Monday. A statement by Paul Ibe, his media adviser, said it was for a business purposes.

“The former vice president travelled last night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one his business entities that was impacted by the Covid-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.

“The meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expan-  sion of its production facility,” Ibe said in a statement yesterday. But former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani- Kayode, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said Atiku’s travel to Europe was on medical ground.

Fani-Kayode alleged that the former vice president collapsed at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja and was rushed abroad

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

