Confusion as Atiku travels to Europe

There is confusion on Tuesday over the sudden trip of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president left Nigeria to Paris, France hours after his party’s second presidential rally in Kaduna on Monday.

A statement by Paul Ibe, his media adviser, said it was for business purposes.

“The former vice president travelled last night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one his business entities that was impacted by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.

“The meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility,” Ibe said in a statement on Tuesday.

But former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said Atiku’s travel to Europe was on medical grounds.

Fani-Kayode alleged that the former vice president collapsed at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja and was rushed abroad.

He said on his Twitter handle @FFK: “After his outing in Kaduna yesterday (Monday) @atiku fell ill. He complained of dizzy spells & severe pains in his head & all over his body throughout the flight to Abuja. After landing at Abuja airport he collapsed. He was flown to Paris for medical attention immediately. God be with him.”

 

