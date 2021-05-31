Confusion as Ayade re-instates sacked aide

Governor Ben Ayade has re-instated Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji as the Special Adviser on Aviation almost four hours after his name was included among other aides who were relieved of their positions early Monday.

Ayade, through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita had, around 8am on Monday, included Agbiji among four others as Special Advisers earlier sacked.

But about 2.05pm, Ita made another release saying Agbiji’s name “was included in error.”

