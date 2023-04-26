Confusion As Cleric is Kidnapped In Enugu

There was confusion in Enugu yesterday over the alleged kidnap of a cleric believed to be a Reverend Father at the Nnobi Junction of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident caused a stampede at the ever busy junction as fruits and food vendors, among many others, scampered for safety, resulting in injury to more than eight people.

It was alleged that the priest was driving a Lexus FX 300 with plate number Anambra GDD 882 PW and was heading towards AwkaEtiti direction when the hoodlums intercepted him.

New Telegraph gathered that the victim had stopped his car at Nnobi Junction to buy some fruits when his telephone rang. According to an eyewitness, he was still answering the call and looking around for the caller when he was double-crossed by another car whose occupants were reportedly fully armed.

The eyewitness said: “The assailants forcefully bundled the priest into their jeep, leaving his car steaming on the road before driving off.”