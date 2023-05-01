Confusion As Corpse Of 115-Year-Old Man Disappears From Anambra Mortuary

There is growing confusion in Orebe village in Amansea town of Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State following the mysterious disappearance of the corpse of the oldest man of the community, Pa Micheal Nwanwuba Onyekwelu from the mortuary.

Late Pa Onyekwelu aged 115 years and the oldest man in Amansea town had died his corpse was reported to have been deposited at one Regina Hospital in the town to pave the way for week-long burial ceremonies at the deceased’s family house in Orebe community in the local government area.

Coincidentally, arrangements for the burial rites had been concluded with a wake keep conducted by sympathizers on Thursday at the family house while the burial church service as well as final internment was supposed to hold last week Friday.

Anxiety heightened after the family members, officiating priests, and several other sympathizers waited for hours without the arrival of the motorcade that went to the mortuary to bring the corpse.

It was further gathered that Pa. Micheal Onyekwelu while alive had warned his children not to deposit his corpse in the mortuary any time he breathed his last to join his ancestors and creator.

But as fate would have it, one of his sons who is a priest of the Catholic Church (names withheld) was said to have allegedly taken the father’s corpse to the mortuary so that a befitting church service and burial rites would be accorded to the father before the unexpected happened.

Hundreds of sympathizers who thronged the community and church premises to pay their last respect to the late Centenarian were said to have left for their homes disappointed even in awe.

Several canopies were quickly emptied lld as news of the strange development about the man’s corpse disappearing from the morgue spread throughout the town.

Efforts to get any of the man’s children to speak on the incident failed as the bereaved family members were busy trying to resolve the impasse with the Nsukka people in otoume the body of the deceased sage and oldest man for proper burial.

The deceased’s family was said to have expressed anger at the management of the hospital and mortuary attendant for the misplacement of the body of the dead man even as they threatened legal action against the hospital and all those directly and indirectly involved in the matter.